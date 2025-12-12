Friday, December 12, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google tests 'Disco' AI browser that turns tabs into interactive web apps

Google tests 'Disco' AI browser that turns tabs into interactive web apps

With Disco, Google is testing a Gemini-powered browsing tools that builds personalised web apps from browsing activity and natural-language prompts

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Google has introduced an experimental AI web browser called “Disco.” The new browsing platform includes AI tools such as a new experiment called GenTabs, which uses Google’s latest Gemini 3 model to generate interactive web applications based on whatever users are currently viewing. It also allows users to create their own dynamic web apps through simple text prompts. Disco is being released through Google Labs, with the first version available on macOS.

Google Disco: What is it

Google refers to Disco as a new “discovery vehicle.” Unlike standalone AI browsers from other companies, Disco is built on Chromium and operates much like Google Chrome, but with AI-generated utilities embedded directly into the browsing experience.
 
The central feature is GenTabs, powered by Gemini 3. GenTabs analyses the user’s ongoing browsing context — open tabs, previous searches, and typed instructions — and proactively generates a web application that supports the task being performed.

For example, while planning a trip, GenTabs may assemble a personalised travel planner featuring calendars, maps, historical bloom trends, and itinerary suggestions. Likewise, when browsing recipes, it can build a meal-planning interface that draws in ingredients, preparation steps and dietary details from multiple sources.
 
These apps are interactive and adapt dynamically to user input. Generative components link back to its original websites. Users can continue refining the generated app using conversational prompts, adjusting layouts, adding information or switching between different visual formats.

Google Disco: How to access

Google has opened a waitlist in Labs for those interested in trying Disco early. The initial rollout is limited to macOS, with a small cohort of testers receiving the first build to experiment with GenTabs before the project expands more broadly. Google stressed that Disco remains an early-stage experiment, and some features may evolve or behave unpredictably as development progresses.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

