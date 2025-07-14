Apple reportedly plans iPhone 17e launch by early 2026: What to expect

Apple is said to be preparing a follow-up to its budget-friendly iPhone 16e model, with a potential launch timeline set for early 2026. According to a report by 9To5Google,may be turning the “e” line of iPhones into an annual release cycle. The company is reportedly already developing the “iPhone 17e,” with a spring 2026 launch window in sight.

Although the iPhone 16e was not Apple’s first attempt at offering a more affordable iPhone, it marked a shift by replacing the SE series and integrating a lower-cost option directly into the numbered iPhone lineup. Apple has long experimented with entry-level iPhones, beginning with the iPhone 5c in 2013 and followed by several SE models. However, none of these lines have seen regular, yearly updates. With the iPhone 17e reportedly in the works, that may finally be changing.

iPhone 17e: What to expect

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a notable performance boost. As per the report, it could move from the A18 chip used in the iPhone 16e to the yet-to-be-announced A19 chip, which is likely to make its debut with the flagship iPhone 17 series later in 2025.

Another significant update may come in the form of connectivity. The iPhone 17e is said to be the first model that could ship with Apple’s next-generation in-house modem, dubbed the C2. This would be the successor to Apple’s first custom modem chip. However, the report cautions that production delays could push the C2’s debut to the iPhone 18 lineup in late 2026.