Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple reportedly plans iPhone 17e launch by early 2026: What to expect

Apple reportedly plans iPhone 17e launch by early 2026: What to expect

Apple may be gearing up to make its affordable iPhone "e" lineup an annual affair, with the iPhone 17e expected to launch as early as spring 2026 featuring upgraded internals and a familiar design

Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is said to be preparing a follow-up to its budget-friendly iPhone 16e model, with a potential launch timeline set for early 2026. According to a report by 9To5Google, Apple may be turning the “e” line of iPhones into an annual release cycle. The company is reportedly already developing the “iPhone 17e,” with a spring 2026 launch window in sight.
 
Although the iPhone 16e was not Apple’s first attempt at offering a more affordable iPhone, it marked a shift by replacing the SE series and integrating a lower-cost option directly into the numbered iPhone lineup. Apple has long experimented with entry-level iPhones, beginning with the iPhone 5c in 2013 and followed by several SE models. However, none of these lines have seen regular, yearly updates. With the iPhone 17e reportedly in the works, that may finally be changing. 

iPhone 17e: What to expect

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a notable performance boost. As per the report, it could move from the A18 chip used in the iPhone 16e to the yet-to-be-announced A19 chip, which is likely to make its debut with the flagship iPhone 17 series later in 2025.
 
Another significant update may come in the form of connectivity. The iPhone 17e is said to be the first model that could ship with Apple’s next-generation in-house modem, dubbed the C2. This would be the successor to Apple’s first custom modem chip. However, the report cautions that production delays could push the C2’s debut to the iPhone 18 lineup in late 2026. 
As for the design, Apple is expected to keep things familiar. The iPhone 17e will likely stick with the iPhone 16e’s form factor, including the single 48MP rear camera and a front notch for the selfie camera and Face ID — rather than adopting the newer Dynamic Island design seen on higher-end models.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All eyes are on Google after Samsung, Vivo unveil premium foldable devices

Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more

Reliance's Jio Platforms launches JioPC: What is it, how it works, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for July 14 to win skins, diamonds, more

iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon: Check expected specs, more

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple iPhone SiriApple iPhone prices

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story