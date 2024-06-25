Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2: New features and eligible iPhones

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta 2 for eligible iPhones, introducing several new features and improvements. Key additions include iPhone Mirroring on compatible Macs, SharePlay screen sharing, a dark mode icon for the App Store, and a multi-language keyboard. Notably, in certain regions, the update also introduces support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the Messages app.
iOS 18 developer beta 2: What is new
iPhone Mirroring
iPhone Mirroring allows users to display their iPhone screen on supported Mac computers. This feature enables seamless interaction between devices, including receiving notifications and utilising drag-and-drop functionality without unlocking the iPhone.
Enhanced SharePlay
SharePlay screen sharing enhances collaboration by enabling users to draw on and control others' screens during shared sessions, facilitating effective communication and cooperation.
App Store
The App Store now features a dark mode icon, aligning with the system-wide aesthetic preferences of iOS.
Multi-language keyboard
The multi-language keyboard update expands support to handle up to three languages simultaneously, offering a selection of 27 Indian languages including English (India), Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, and Urdu.
RCS messaging
While RCS messaging support is included in this beta, it is not yet available in India.
Things to keep in mind before downloading
Developer betas are used by developers to check their apps on the upcoming operating system and to report bugs. Since the bugs are removed after the testing, you might face unexpected crashing on the phone or it might prevent you from using some apps in addition to other issues that you might face, hence Developer beta should be downloaded with caution. You can also sign up for a more stable public beta for iOS 18, which will be released later in the month or in July.
iOS 18 developer beta 2: How to download and install
- On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
- Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18 Developer Beta
- Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
- Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
- Installation will begin subsequent to download process
iOS 18 developer beta 2: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)