Apple's AI Siri project hits new hurdles after repeated delays: Report

Apple engineers testing early versions of the new AI-powered Siri reportedly have concerns over its performance, even after a year-long delay in development

Apple's digital assistant Siri
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Apple is reportedly struggling to finalise its long-delayed AI-powered version of Siri, with some engineers expressing doubts about its current performance. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new AI-infused Siri—now expected to launch early next year as part of iOS 26.4—has not yet lived up to internal expectations, despite more than a year of extra development time.
 
According to the report, Gurman said that “people testing iOS 26.4 — the OS version slated to include the new Siri — [have concerns] about the voice assistant’s performance.”

Apple’s AI challenges continue

Apple has faced mounting pressure in the generative AI space, lagging behind competitors like Google and Samsung. At WWDC 2024, the company announced Apple Intelligence, a suite of on-device AI tools including Genmoji, AI-assisted writing, and integration with ChatGPT. However, the biggest part of that vision — an upgraded Siri capable of understanding personal context, interpreting on-screen information, and executing tasks within apps — never arrived.
  The new Siri was originally expected to roll out during the iOS 18 cycle, likely with iOS 18.4 or iOS 18.5, but was quietly delayed. Apple later confirmed that the assistant would need to be re-architected to meet its quality standards, pushing the launch window to 2026. Software chief Craig Federighi acknowledged in an interview that the company required more time to ensure the redesigned Siri lived up to expectations.

Competing visions and ongoing uncertainty

The report stated that Apple currently has two teams developing different versions of the upgraded Siri — one relying on on-device AI models, and another powered by Google’s Gemini through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Internally, the effort is referred to as a “bake-off” between the two approaches.
  While it remains unclear which model is currently powering Siri in iOS 26.4, Gurman suggests it is likely using Apple’s in-house AI model. However, with ongoing internal concerns and reports of key AI engineers leaving the company, Apple’s ability to deliver a compelling AI assistant in time for its 2026 rollout remains uncertain.
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

