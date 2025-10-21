Samsung Galaxy XR headset launches on October 21: Watch livestream here

Samsung is set to debut its extended reality headset, based on Project Moohan, expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy XR, in less than 24 hours from now. The launch stage for the extended reality headset, the Galaxy “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event, is scheduled to take place on October 21 (October 22 for the Indian region). The entire event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Earlier, Samsung revealed in an official invite for the event that the device has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.”

Samsung Galaxy XR launch: How to watch

Date: October 21 (October 22 for India)

Time: 10 pm ET (07:30 am IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s official YouTube channel

One may tune in to Samsung’s YouTube channel to watch the livestream. Alternatively, they may also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Android Headlines earlier reported that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset and is expected to deliver up to 4.3K resolution per eye. The headset will likely use 4K micro-OLED displays with a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, offering a combined 29 million pixels—higher than the roughly 23 million found on Apple's Vision Pro. The Galaxy XR is tipped to include several external sensors positioned at the front and bottom, as well as four internal cameras dedicated to eye-tracking. This setup would enable interaction through gaze, hand gestures, and voice commands. A built-in depth sensor is also expected to enhance spatial awareness for more natural mixed-reality experiences.

Weighing approximately 545 grams, the Galaxy XR could be noticeably lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro, which comes in between 600 and 800 grams depending on configuration. Samsung may also include a head strap with an adjustable dial for better comfort and fit. Battery life is expected to last around two hours during typical use and about two and a half hours for video playback. Similar to Apple’s approach, Samsung might offer a detachable external battery pack to extend usage time. Additionally, a leaked screenshot shared by Android Headlines suggests the Galaxy XR’s interface will feature apps such as Samsung Camera, Gallery, Browser, Google Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix—pointing to robust third-party app support. The headset will reportedly run on Google’s Android XR platform, incorporating Gemini AI to enable intelligent navigation, contextual assistance, and real-time data access.

For the ones wondering about how much it will cost, according to Tom’s Guide, citing a Korean media report, Newsworks, the Galaxy XR is expected to be priced between $1,800 and $2,900. Even at the top of that range, it would still be lower than Apple’s Vision Pro M5, which starts at $3,499. Additionally, the South Korean company might preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone at this event, ahead of its expected showcase at the APEC Summit. According to a report by SamMobile, this tri-fold smartphone is likely to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold. Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Expected specifications Display: 4K micro-OLED panels, 4.3K resolution per eye, 4,023 PPI pixel density, 29 million combined pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2

Operating system: Android XR

Weight: 545 grams