Apple's first foldable iPhone may arrive in 2026, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone , with mass production expected to begin in the second half of 2026. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has begun finalising key specifications of the device, including its display, while other components such as the hinge remain undecided.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo noted that the foldable display is among the few components with confirmed specifications and will be supplied by Samsung Display. Samsung is said to be preparing annual production capacity for seven to eight million foldable panels dedicated to Apple’s 2026 launch, though actual manufacturing may only span a few months that year.

ALSO READ: Apple in talks with home-grown companies to produce iPhone gears Foxconn, Apple’s long-time manufacturing partner, is expected to kick off the foldable iPhone project in late 2025, with full-scale production beginning in the second half of 2026. Kuo stated that Apple has placed an order for 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones. However, this figure reflects cumulative demand across a two to three year lifecycle rather than shipments in 2026 alone—indicating Apple anticipates steady annual demand through 2027 and 2028. Foldable iPhone: What to expect Kuo previously reported that Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style form factor with a notably thin profile. The device could measure between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded, and just 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded.