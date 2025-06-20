Krutrim acquires BharatSah'AI'yak to expand AI footprint in public sector

Krutrim, the artificial intelligence start-up founded by Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, has acquired BharatSah’AI’yak, an AI-powered platform developed by Samagra, in a move aimed at deepening its footprint in India’s public sector technology landscape.

The acquisition brings under Krutrim’s umbrella a platform that has played a central role in accelerating the deployment of AI solutions across a range of government initiatives, spanning education, agriculture and governance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Krutrim plans to integrate its proprietary large language models, cloud infrastructure and agentic AI capabilities—including those behind its recently launched assistant app, Kruti—to expand BharatSah’AI’yak’s reach nationwide.

“At Krutrim, we have boarded the country’s brightest minds to develop a platform that reflects the diversity, depth and richness of Indian languages and culture,” said a Krutrim spokesperson. “This integration enhances our ability to build AI that is inclusive, intuitive and deeply rooted in the lived realities of India.” ALSO READ: Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim bets on India-first AI to rival global peers Krutrim has also onboarded Samagra’s core AI team to ensure innovation continuity. The integration of BharatSah’AI’yak with Krutrim Cloud, along with its agentic platforms and LLM models, enables the company and its partners to serve a wide range of use cases and government applications.

Experts said the move highlights Krutrim’s broader ambition to democratise artificial intelligence across India, targeting both public services and citizen-facing platforms. The deal also highlights the increasing role of home-grown AI firms in shaping India’s digital governance strategy, as the government looks to harness emerging technologies to improve service delivery and administrative efficiency. BharatSah’AI’yak specialises in creating Bharat-focused, vernacular Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)-based AI bots that deliver both text and voice-led experiences. The platform’s impact is evident through a series of high-profile deployments. Among them is KumbhSah’AI’yak, billed as India’s first AI-powered chatbot for Maha Kumbh 2025. Designed to serve millions of pilgrims, the chatbot offers round-the-clock assistance on religious rituals, site navigation, accommodation options and local attractions. Krutrim provided the hosted open-source large language model services that power the chatbot’s functionality.

Another notable implementation is the AMA Krushi AI chatbot, launched in Odisha. This voice-enabled assistant delivers agriculture-related guidance and information on government schemes to farmers in local languages, using authenticated data from official sources. The initiative aims to improve accessibility and decision-making for farmers across the region. ALSO READ: Krutrim looks to go beyond chatbots with 'first of its kind' Kruti With Krutrim’s advanced AI models, cloud infrastructure and the agentic platform underlying Kruti, these specialised assistants can now scale to serve more users across diverse domains with intuitive, efficient and language-inclusive interactions. Krutrim recently announced the launch of Kruti, the country’s first agentic AI assistant designed to go far beyond conventional chatbots. Kruti is poised to lead a paradigm shift in AI, moving from passive responses to proactive, agentic task execution. Kruti can execute tasks like cab booking, food ordering, bill payments, image creation and in-depth research, while also supporting read-aloud responses. Additionally, it offers advanced AI features like in-depth research and image creation free of cost for users.