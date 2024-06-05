Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's foldable iPhone delayed further to 2027 due to display crease issue

Apple's foldable iPhone delayed further to 2027 due to display crease issue

Reportedly, Apple could release a large foldable screen iPad or MacBook to make an entry into the foldable category, before bringing in a foldable iPhone model

Apple, Apple logo
Representative Image
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has pushed its foldable iPhone launch to 2027 over display crease issues, which is common across current generation foldable devices. According to a report by MacRumors, citing South Korea’s TrendForce, Apple is "still evaluating component specifications” as it plans to stick with “strict requirements for crease and reliability." Apple is reportedly concerned about the screen creasing issue that might hamper the long-term durability of the flexible display in foldable.

The report also stated that the Cupertino-based technology giant is in no hurry to launch a foldable iPhone model despite competitors like Samsung gaining popularity in the segment. Reportedly, Apple’s market influence and an established customer base would give it an advantage upon the launch of a foldable product. Additionally, TrendForce report stated that Apple’s entry into the foldable segment could “significantly shift market dynamics.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier this year, 9To5Mac reported that Apple has moved some of the engineers, who were previously working on the Vision Pro headset, to develop foldable iPhone or iPads. It also stated that Apple’s South Korean display suppliers Samsung and LG have been sending screen samples for a possible foldable iPhone prototype model. The size of the display samples were said to be in the 7-inch to 8-inch range, suggesting that Apple might be planning on a book-style foldable smartphone that has a display size like an iPad mini, when opened.

The new MacRumor report stated that Apple would release a large screen foldable iPad or MacBook to make an entry into the foldable category before bringing in a foldable iPhone. This is further supported by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who in March said that Apple’s only foldable product with a proper development plan is its foldable MacBook with a bigger screen. Kuo in his post on X (formerly Twitter) stated that Apple has a “Clear development schedule” for a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which is likely to enter mass production by 2027.

Also Read

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

Apple to launch iPad Pro, Air in May; working on foldable models for future

Apple may not hold rumoured new iPad Air and iPad Pro launch on March 26

Apple working on foldable MacBook that can double down as iPad: Report

Apple set to revamp iPad Air soon with new design, features: What to expect

Gemini AI on Gmail for Android could do lot more than writing email summary

How India came under assault from global cyber groups during LS polls

Realme GT 6's AI features announced ahead of June 20 launch: Check details

YouTube's 'like' button recedes from view on web interface: Know reason

OPPO to bring over 100 Gen-AI features to its smartphones by end of 2024

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple Foldable iphoneTechnology

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story