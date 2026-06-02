Apple's iOS 26.5.1 fixes low-battery charging issue on iPhone 17 series

Apple has released iOS 26.5.1, a minor software update to fix a charging issue affecting select iPhone users. The update is available for devices in the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone Air. According to Apple, iOS 26.5.1 addresses a bug that could prevent wired charging from working properly when the battery on certain devices is nearly depleted.

The latest update does not introduce any new features and focuses solely on fixing the charging issue. The release arrives just days ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, which begins on June 8, where the company is expected to unveil iOS 27 and other software updates.

Meanwhile, Apple is already testing iOS 26.6 in beta. The upcoming release is expected to bring minor improvements and bug fixes, and could be among the final updates in the iOS 26 cycle before Apple's focus shifts fully to iOS 27. The update will also likely carry the fix to the charging issue, which Apple has patched in the latest release. What issue does iOS 26.5.1 fix? In its official release notes, Apple said the update fixes an issue that may prevent wired charging on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models when the battery is almost drained.

According to a report by MacRumors, the bug affected a small number of users. In some cases, devices were unable to begin charging through a wired connection when the battery level was critically low. While Apple has not shared further technical details, the company noted that the issue has now been resolved. ALSO READ: Sony PS FlexStrike fight stick, gaming monitor debut ahead of State of Play The update is currently available for devices in the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. Apple recommends keeping devices updated, especially when updates include fixes for charging and other system-related issues.

Apple's release notes reportedly only mention the charging issue. However, the company does not always list every bug fix included in a software update. As a result, iOS 26.5.1 may also include additional stability improvements and minor fixes that have not been specifically detailed by Apple. What came with iOS 26.5? ALSO READ: From BPO to robo-BPO: Why robotics labs may need Indian homes, factories The new update follows the release of iOS 26.5 last month. That update introduced support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, new Apple Maps features, and other improvements across the operating system. Smaller updates such as iOS 26.5.1 are commonly released after major software updates to address bugs discovered after a wider rollout.