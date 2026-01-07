OnePlus 13S successor in the works with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report
OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 15T, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The smartphone will likely be the successor to the OnePlus 13SSweta Kumari New Delhi
OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch another compact smartphone, expected to be called the OnePlus 15T. According to a report by Android Authority, the device’s specifications have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The phone is expected to feature a flat 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate. If true, this would likely place the OnePlus 15T in a similar size category as the OnePlus 13T, which arrived in India as the OnePlus 13S with a tad smaller capacity battery. On that note, the OnePlus 15T could very well be the OnePlus 13S successor.
OnePlus 15T: What to expect
According to the report, the OnePlus
15T will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is said to pack a 7000mAh to 7500mAh battery. This would likely be a huge battery capacity for a compact phone. It would also be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 13T’s 6,260mAh battery.
The OnePlus 15T smartphone will likely have an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor and a metal frame. The smartphone is said to include a 50MP JN5 telephoto camera. It is expected to be similar to the 2x telephoto lens on the OnePlus 13s, though details about the native zoom level are still unclear.
OnePlus 15T: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Battery: 7,000mAh or 7,500mAh
- Rear camera: 50MP primary+ 50MP JN5 telephoto camera
- Fingerprint sensor: Ultrasonic in-display sensor
- Build: Metal frame