OnePlus 13S successor in the works with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch another compact smartphone, expected to be called the OnePlus 15T. According to a report by Android Authority, the device’s specifications have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The phone is expected to feature a flat 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate. If true, this would likely place the OnePlus 15T in a similar size category as the OnePlus 13T, which arrived in India as the OnePlus 13S with a tad smaller capacity battery. On that note, the OnePlus 15T could very well be the OnePlus 13S successor.

OnePlus 15T: What to expect

ALSO READ: Apple tests background security updates in iOS 26.3 beta: What it means According to the report, the OnePlus 15T will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is said to pack a 7000mAh to 7500mAh battery. This would likely be a huge battery capacity for a compact phone. It would also be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 13T’s 6,260mAh battery.