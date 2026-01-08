OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Health' with Apple Health integration: What is it

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated health-focused experience within ChatGPT that combines personal health information with AI assistance in a secure environment. According to OpenAI, the feature lets users connect medical records and supported wellness apps so health-related questions can be answered with better personal context. Developed with input from physicians, ChatGPT Health includes added privacy safeguards for sensitive data. The rollout is gradual, with early access limited to select users, and some features requiring an iOS device.

OpenAI Health: Details

According to OpenAI , health and wellness is already one of ChatGPT’s most common use cases, and ChatGPT Health builds on this by offering a dedicated space where responses can be informed by a user’s own health data rather than general information. OpenAI said the feature addresses how health data is typically scattered across portals, apps, PDFs, and wearables. Within ChatGPT Health, users can securely connect medical records and wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal. This enables support for tasks like understanding lab reports, preparing for doctor visits, reviewing health trends, and tracking diet and fitness data.

The company stressed that ChatGPT Health is not intended to replace medical professionals. Instead, OpenAI said it is designed to help users better understand their information and feel more prepared when speaking with healthcare providers.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp could soon let parents manage kids' secondary accounts: Details Regarding availability, OpenAI said that access is initially limited to a small group of users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. Wider availability on web and iOS is planned in the coming weeks, though some app integrations are currently US-only, and Apple Health support requires iOS.

How ChatGPT Health works

As per OpenAI, ChatGPT Health operates as a separate space within ChatGPT, with its own conversations, memories, and connected data. Once users link medical records or apps, ChatGPT can reference that information during Health conversations to provide more relevant responses.

Health chats support standard ChatGPT features such as file uploads, photos, voice input, search, and deep research. OpenAI said the system focuses on identifying patterns over time, helping with tasks like summarising bloodwork, tracking fitness progress, or preparing questions for medical appointments.

Users can also set Health-specific custom instructions to control how information is presented or limit certain topics. These settings apply only within the Health space and can be updated at any time.

How to use ChatGPT Health

Sign up for the ChatGPT Health waitlist to request access

Once enabled, select Health from the ChatGPT sidebar

Upload medical files or connect records and wellness apps via Settings or in-chat tools. Supported connections include medical records, Apple Health (iOS only), Function, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, AllTrails, Instacart, and Peloton

Start health-related conversations as usual, with ChatGPT referencing connected information when relevant

Add or modify Health-specific custom instructions from within Health or Settings

OpenAI said it plans to expand supported connections and capabilities over time as it continues refining ChatGPT Health based on user feedback.

Privacy and security safeguards

OpenAI said ChatGPT Health includes additional privacy protections due to the sensitivity of health data. Health operates in an isolated environment, keeping health conversations, files, and memories separate from other chats.

According to OpenAI, Health data is not accessible outside the Health space and is excluded from training the company’s foundation models. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit, with Health adding further isolation and encryption layers. Users can view or delete Health memories at any time and enable multi-factor authentication for added security.

Amazon Health AI

In related news, Amazon is also reportedly testing an AI-based health assistant. According to a March 2025 CNBC report, the company piloted a chatbot called Health AI on its website and app that answered general health and wellness questions, outlined common care options, and recommended relevant products.

Amazon’s approach likely differs from OpenAI’s ChatGPT Health in scope and design. While ChatGPT Health focuses on securely integrating personal medical records and wellness data within a dedicated, privacy-isolated environment, Amazon’s Health AI appears more informational and commerce-linked, guiding users toward its online pharmacy and One Medical services.