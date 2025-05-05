Monday, May 05, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Mother's day deals: Apple offers up to Rs 8k cashback, 12-month no-cost EMI

Mother's day deals: Apple offers up to Rs 8k cashback, 12-month no-cost EMI

As part of Mother's day deals, Apple is also offering up to Rs 67,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Apple India has announced up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) on all iPhone models from select banks. The no-cost EMI is also available on iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. The offer is available on credit cards from leading banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, J&K Bank, and more. On debit cards, no-cost EMI is available from HDFC Bank.
 
Besides no-interest EMI plans, customers can get bank cashback of up to Rs 8,000 on select products with eligible cards. Additionally, Apple is offering up to Rs 67,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in.
 

No-interest EMI plans: How it works

The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is now applicable when purchasing an eligible product from the Apple Store, both online and offline. Besides the 24-month option, Apple is offering no-cost EMI for three months, six months and nine months. 

  In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 16 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over six months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 12-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 12 months as 12 monthly payments of Rs 6,658.

Bank cashback: Eligible devices

iPhones

 
iPhone 16 Pro Max:
Price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 2000
 
iPhone 16 Pro:
Price: Rs 1,19,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 2000
 
iPhone 16 Plus:
Price: Rs 89,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
 
iPhone 16:
Price: Rs 79,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
 

iPads

 
iPad Mini:
Price: Rs 49,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 3000
 
iPad Air (11-inch):
Price: Rs 59,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
 
iPad Air (13-inch):
Price: Rs 79,900
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
 
iPad
Price: Rs 34,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 3000
 

Macs

 
Mac Studio:
Price: Rs 2,14,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 5000
 
Mac Mini:
Price: Rs 59,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 3000
 
MacBook Pro:
Price: Rs 1,69,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 8000
 
iMac:
Price: Rs 1,34,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 7000
 
MacBook Air:
Price: Rs 99,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 5000
 

Apple Watch

 
Apple Watch Series 10:
Price: Rs 46,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
 
Apple Watch SE:
Price: Rs 24,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
 

Offers on AirPods

 
Besides these offers, Apple is also offering no-interest EMI plans up to six months on all AirPods models. Additionally, bank cashback of Rs 4,000 is applicable while purchasing AirPods 4 or AirPods Max. Rs 1,000 bank cashback is also applicable on AirPods Pro 2.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

