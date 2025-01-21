Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far about Apple's new sleek iPhone model

iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far about Apple's new sleek iPhone model

The iPhone 17 Air model is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet, measuring less than the iPhone 6, which currently holds the record for thinnest iPhone at 6.9mm

iPad Pro (2024)

iPad Pro with M4 (2024)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new model called the "iPhone 17 Air" in its 2025 line-up, replacing the current Plus model in the iPhone 17 series. According to 9To5Mac, this new variant is expected to bring a sleek design inspired by the iPad Pro while introducing new features and aesthetics. Here is a detailed look at what to expect from the iPhone 17 Air:

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

Design
 
The iPhone 17 Air model is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet, measuring less than the iPhone 6, which currently holds the record for the thinnest iPhone at 6.9mm. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the anticipated iPhone Air model will measure 5.5mm which is slightly thicker than the 5.1mm M4 iPad Pro that debuted last year. To achieve this compact form factor, Apple is expected to draw internal design cues from the iPad Pro.
 

Also Read

macOS Sequoia

Apple Intelligence-powered Mail app coming to Macs, iPads in April: Report

Apple and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone's global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

Apple pulls error-prone AI-generated news feature in beta iPhone software

Noise Tag 1

Noise launches Tag 1 object tracker compatible with Android, iOS: Details

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Apple iPhone SE 4 to feature modern design, larger camera, more: Report

iOS 18.3 beta 3

iOS 18.3 beta 3: Apple limits notification summaries for news apps and more

Display
 
The anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to get similar display technology as the Pro models in the iPhone 17 line-up. This suggests that the new sleek model could get an LTPO panel which will support dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz. The screen size is anticipated to be 6.6 inches, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 16 Plus, which it may replace.
 
Camera
 
To accommodate the slim chassis, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single rear camera. As per reports, it could come equipped with a 48MP primary camera and a 24MP sensor on the front.
 
Performance
 
The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be powered by Apple's next-generation A19 chip, aligning with the base models in the iPhone 17 series. It will also likely get 8GB RAM like the standard iPhone models to support Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, Apple could equip the Air model with its new in-house cellular modem which is expected to make its debut on the fourth-generation iPhone SE model. The new modem will also integrate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.
Battery
 
Apple is said to be working on a new battery technology for the iPhone 17 Air, potentially using carbon nanotubes and a mix of materials like nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminium. This approach aims to maximise power density while maintaining the slim design. However, some reports indicate reliability challenges with this technology, suggesting that Apple may opt for a conventional battery design instead.

More From This Section

Apple

Setback for Apple: iPhone sales in China plunge 18% in December qtr

Canon Live Switcher Mobile app

Canon's launches app for multi-camera live streaming via iPhones, iPads

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung's maiden tri-fold to launch in 2025, Flip FE to tag along: Report

PVR Cinemas

PVR Inox launches app feature 'SCREENIT' for curated movie experience

trai

TRAI new rules: Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL SIM to stop working after this period

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon