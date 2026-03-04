GX Group partners with Qualcomm for made-in-India Wi-Fi 7 routers

Broadband gear maker GX Group has partnered with US chip company Qualcomm for rolling out AI-enhanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions that will be made in India, the European firm said on Wednesday.

GX is one of the beneficiaries of the telecom production-linked incentive scheme.

The company's made-in-India Wi-Fi 7 broadband platform was launched by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Mobile World Congress 2026, being held at Barcelona, in Spain.

GX Group Director for Global Account Sales, Sambit Swain, said that India's opening of the lower 6 GHz band marks a decisive step in strengthening its position as a global broadband innovation hub, as it enhances domestic connectivity while reinforcing India's role in building resilient, diversified technology supply chains.