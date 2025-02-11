Apple shifts focus to AR glasses after axing Mac-tethered version: Report

Apple is still reportedly working on standalone augmented reality (AR) glasses, despite halting the work on a similar device that would have needed connectivity to a Mac. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may take slightly longer than anticipated to give its standalone glasses the final form.

Last Month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is shutting down the programme for a product that would have looked like glasses with a built-in display, requiring a connection to a Mac for processing. However, the latest report stated that despite the setback with the Mac-tethered AR glasses, Apple's "long-term goal of standalone AR glasses remains intact."

The report stated that Apple's Vision Products Group, which is responsible for the company's Vision Pro headset, is still working on the underlying technology required for such a device, which includes specially designed screens and silicon chips. However, the product is not expected to launch in the next two years as Apple is cautiously approaching the development process of the device.

While standalone AR glasses are still a few years away, Apple is expected to launch the second-generation Vision Pro headset late this year or early next year. The Vision Pro 2 headset will likely resemble the current model, with minor changes to the design. The most significant changes will be internal, with a new processor. The device is expected to be powered by the M5 chip, anticipated to launch with new Mac models. The headset could also feature improved software optimisation, similar to the display options for the Mac Virtual Display, that offer Wide and Ultra-Wide display capabilities.