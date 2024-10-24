Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / India to push for global standards in upcoming technologies, says Scindia

India to push for global standards in upcoming technologies, says Scindia

The minister said that technology unfolds tremendous opportunities, but must also have in its heart the concepts of inclusion, the concept of equity, the concept of progress and concept of ethics

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
The minister said there is a need to harness technology so that it acts as a catalyst for positive change. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will push for creation of global standards to ensure the upcoming technologies serve as instruments of growth and empowerment, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The Union minister was addressing the assemblage during the closing ceremony of the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 here on Thursday.

The minister said there is a need to harness technology so that it acts as a catalyst for positive change.

"We will continue to champion international collaboration. We will continue to contribute to the creation of global standards. And we will work tirelessly to ensure the technologies of tomorrow serve as instruments of growth and empowerment," Scindia said.

"Technology...unfolds tremendous opportunities, but must also have in its heart the concepts of inclusion, the concept of equity, the concept of progress, the concept of ethics, morality, transparency. And that...is the role that the WTSA plays for the world today," the minister said.

WTSA 2024 has demonstrated that when we unite with a shared vision, we can forge a world where technology emerges as a beacon of inclusion, a beacon of equity, and a beacon of progress, he added.

More From This Section

Nvidia AI summit: Experts stress need for sovereign AI systems, strategies

Tech wrap Oct 24: Nvidia CEO India visit, Sony LinkBuds Open launch, more

Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

Apple's MacBook Air refresh with M4 chipset coming early next year: Report

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

"The bonds forged and the wisdom exchanged have laid the cornerstone for a new dawn in telecommunications, one that generates global collaboration and shared prosperity...As WTSA draws to a close, we emerge with a renewed sense of purpose and conviction," he said.

WTSA 2024, held in New Delhi from October 15-24, was attended by more than 3,700 delegates from 160 countries to discuss and establish standards for emerging technologies such as 6G and Artificial Intelligence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSNL making operating profit, added subscribers in last 3 months: Scindia

BSNL's 7 new offerings include spam blockers, auto SIM kiosks to woo users

6G standards, regulations must ensure inclusivity: Union minister Scindia

Govt says no auction of satellite spectrum after Musk decries move

India set to lead 6G revolution; our telecom sector aggressive: Scindia

Topics :Jyotiraditya Scindiascience & technologyStandards

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story