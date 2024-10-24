Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

Samsung has introduced a medication tracking feature to the Samsung Health app for Android. The new feature is in addition to a range of advanced health offerings, including sleep management, mindfulness programmes, and irregular heart rhythm notification capabilities that Samsung offers through its Health app.

The new feature will provide essential medical information and tips to users, in addition to allowing them to manage their medication routines. Samsung said it has designed the medication feature with the needs of Indian consumers in mind. Users will receive detailed information, including general descriptions and possible side effects, after entering the name of the medication into the app. Moreover, users will also be provided with information on adverse reactions from drug-to-drug interactions and other relevant safety guidance.

Samsung said the feature is intended to help users manage their medication list and schedule, and information provided is evidence-based content licensed from Tata 1mg.

According to Samsung, alerts can be set up to remind users when to take their medications and when to refill them seamlessly through the app. Samsung has stated that these alerts can be fine-tuned to meet the individual user's needs, allowing prioritisation of medications based on their importance. Reminders from the Samsung Health app can range from “gentle” to “strong.”

Galaxy Watch users will also receive reminders directly on their watch, even when away from their smartphones. The medication tracking feature will be available on the Samsung Health app in India via app updates, and Samsung has indicated that the information provided is evidence-based content licensed from Tata 1mg.

The app requires a smartphone with Android 10.0 or later and Samsung Health app version 6.28 or later.