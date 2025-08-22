Tech Wrap Aug 22: Vivo Vision MR headset, Insta link Reels, Gemini for Home

Vivo has made its debut in the mixed reality (MR) segment with the launch of the Vision Discovery Edition, the company’s first MR headset. Announced during its thirtieth anniversary celebrations in Dongguan, China, the device will rival Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta’s Quest lineup, and Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan headset. Vivo claims the Vision Discovery Edition offers a slimmer and lighter design compared to the “industry average.”

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows creators to link Reels together, helping audiences follow their series content easily. According to Instagram, the update comes as more people share content in an episodic format, with many gaining traction through “Reels series.” With the new option, creators can connect one reel to another around a theme or topic. This makes it simpler for viewers to dive deeper into a creator’s work and continue watching related videos.

Google to offer 'Gemini for Home' early access from October Google has introduced a new AI-powered voice assistant called “Gemini for Home,” built specifically for Google Home devices. The company explained that this assistant is powered by the same Gemini models available on smartphones, combining advanced problem-solving with new home-focused features. It offers hands-free assistance and can coordinate complex actions across connected devices. Google also hinted at the possibility of releasing a new smart speaker that will run on Gemini for Home. Now, Spotify shows audio previews on Instagram stories Spotify is expanding its presence on Instagram with two new features that it said make sharing music more interactive. Audio previews can now be included in Stories, allowing friends to listen to a short clip and tap the music sticker to open the full track on Spotify. Meanwhile, Instagram Notes now supports real-time updates, showing what you are currently listening to or the next track within 30 minutes. Friends can respond directly, save songs to their library, or explore related Reels, making music sharing more interactive and engaging.

Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android Google has rolled out a dedicated Password Manager app on Android, now available through the Play Store. The app acts as a prominent homescreen shortcut, making it easier for users to manage and locate their saved credentials. New Xbox app feature simplifies access to apps on gaming handhelds Microsoft is rolling out a new “My apps” feature inside the Xbox PC app, designed to make it easier for players on Windows 11 PCs and Windows-powered handheld gaming consoles to access third-party apps. The update, which is now available for Xbox Insiders, is also said to make it more convenient for handheld users to access different apps by reducing the need to rely on the Windows desktop interface.

Google's Gemini AI-driven health coach is coming to Fitbit At its Made by Google event on Wednesday, Google unveiled an AI-powered personal health coach for Fitbit, built on its Gemini model. Acting as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor, the feature is designed to adapt to users’ unique health metrics and long-term goals. YouTube Music turns 10; introduces taste match playlists, fan badges, more YouTube Music is marking its 10th anniversary with a set of new features designed to enhance music discovery and make listening more social. A key highlight is taste match playlists, which blend the overlapping interests of multiple users into a single, daily-updating playlist. The platform is also rolling out notifications for upcoming releases, merchandise drops, and nearby concerts update, while new badges and commenting tools bring stronger community and social networking elements to the app.

GTA Online offers double money and reward points on select items Rockstar Games has rolled out new rewards and bonuses for GTA Online players, including double GTA$ and RP across multiple modes and missions. Rockstar Games has also announced a one-time GTA$1 million bonus for all players, while GTA+ members will receive an additional GTA$1 million on top of their monthly rewards. Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on video, specs, pricing, pre-order benefits, and more Google has introduced the Pixel 10 lineup in India, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Among them, the Pixel 10 Pro stands out as the compact flagship, offering pro-level cameras, additional RAM, and advanced features in a smaller form factor compared to the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL. It also supports the new magnetic Pixelsnap (Qi2) wireless charging. Google has further expanded the design choices by adding two new colours for the Pro model — Moonstone and Jade.