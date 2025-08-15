iPhone 17 Air to low-cost MacBook: Devices Apple could still launch in 2025

Apple has already rolled out several major products in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, M4-powered MacBook Air, a refreshed Mac Studio, and updated iPads. But the company’s launch calendar is far from over. In the coming months, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, Macs and iPads running on the M5 chip, and a new wave of wearables, including updated Apple Watches and AirPods. Recent reports suggest that Apple may even have a new entry-level MacBook in store for 2025.
Devices Apple has launched in 2025:
- iPhone 16e
- MacBook Air with M4
- Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
- iPad Air with M3
- iPad with A16
Expected Apple launches in 2025:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- MacBook Pro with M5
- New entry-level MacBook
- New Mac Pro
- iPad Pro with M5
- AirPods Pro 3
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePod Mini 2
- AirTag 2
- Studio Display 2
Upcoming Apple products: What to expect
iPhone 17 Series
Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup is expected to bring some notable changes. The iPhone 17 Plus could be replaced with a slimmer “iPhone 17 Air,” while the Pro models may debut with a redesigned chassis. All four variants are likely to ship with iOS 26, introducing Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language.
Expected line-up:
- iPhone 17: May gain ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and an upgraded front camera.
- iPhone 17 Air: Rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone yet with a futuristic design, though it may trade off some battery life and camera hardware.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Expected to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build, a new camera bar, improved telephoto capabilities, and better front-facing cameras.
New Macs
Apple is likely to begin updating its Mac lineup with the M5-series Apple Silicon. Expected updates include:
- MacBook Pro: Could be offered in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations. However, recent reports suggest M5 MacBook Pros might be delayed until 2026.
- Mac Pro: May get an upgrade to the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip.
In addition to M5 Macs, Apple could also launch a new budget-friendly MacBook model in the coming months. As reported by 9to5Mac, the company is said to be developing an entirely new entry-level MacBook variant that will use an iPhone-class A-series Apple Silicon.
- New entry level MacBook: Likely to feature a 12.9-inch display and could be powered by Apple A18 Pro chip. This model is rumoured to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.
iPad Pro
The next iPad Pro is expected to run on the M5 chip and use Apple’s in-house C1 modem, first seen in the iPhone 16e. Although no major design changes are anticipated this year, the iPad Pro M5 may feature dual front-facing cameras– in both portrait and landscape orientations.
AirPods Pro 3
Apple’s third-generation AirPods Pro could debut with the new H3 chip. Expected upgrades include in-ear heart rate monitoring, ear canal temperature sensing, infrared gesture controls, enhanced spatial audio with improved positional awareness, and improved Find My tracking with a UWB chip. A slimmer charging case with a hidden capacitive pairing button is also rumoured.
Apple Watches
Three new Apple Watch models are reportedly in the works:
- Apple Watch Series 11: May feature blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension detection, not precise readings), a sleep score feature, and a 5G RedCap modem for faster connectivity. It is also expected to have an updated S11 chip.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could add satellite connectivity for emergency messaging, and blood pressure monitoring. It is also rumoured to feature a slimmer design, larger display with anti-reflective coating, and an S11 chipset.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Likely to get an S9 or S10 chip refresh, and potentially adopt the Apple Watch Series 8 design with larger display sizes (41mm and 45mm). There are rumours of a switch to rigid plastic for the casing to lower costs.
Apple Home Devices
Apple may expand its home ecosystem with new devices:
- Apple TV 4K: A refreshed version may come powered by the A18 or A17 Pro chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. It could also include a built-in camera for FaceTime and Apple’s custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, potentially supporting Wi-Fi 7.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to run on a newer S-series chip (possibly S9 or S10), allowing it to handle select Apple Intelligence functions. Could also include Apple’s custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, potentially supporting Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.
Others products
- AirTag 2: May offer improved anti-stalking measures, more precise location tracking with a next-generation UWB chip (likely the U2 chip from iPhone 15 series), and better battery life alerts.
- Studio Display 2: Rumoured to feature a 27-inch MiniLED panel and a better front-facing camera. It might also offer a 32-inch 6K resolution option.