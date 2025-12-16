Apple TV app for Android brings Google Cast support: Here's what changes

Apple has reportedly released an update for its Apple TV app on Android to add Google Cast support. According to a report by 9To5Google, this update for Android smartphones and tablets addresses one of the biggest limitations of the app since its launch in February. With casting now available, Android users can more easily stream Apple TV content from their phones or tablets to a compatible television.

The change is limited to Android, however — Google Cast remains unavailable on the iOS version of the app, while the Android app still lacks AirPlay support.

The move fills a key feature gap in Apple’s Android streaming app and comes shortly after Netflix removed phone-based casting to most smart TVs, pushing users toward native TV apps instead. In contrast, Apple’s update makes it simpler to continue using a phone as the primary playback controller.

Users who don't see the casting option should check that the Apple TV app is updated to version 2.2. Once updated, the Google Cast icon appears in the top-right corner of the playback screen, alongside the mute button, and within the on-screen controls when content is paused. Once casting is active, the app switches to a compact mini player that shows playback details, the connected device, and a progress bar, along with 10-second rewind and play/pause controls. Selecting the mini player opens a portrait-mode fullscreen view with oversized rewind, fast-forward, and play/pause buttons, plus a scrubber and options for audio and subtitles. The background uses the show or film's poster art, and a swipe down takes you back to the main screen.