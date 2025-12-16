Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple TV app for Android brings Google Cast support: Here's what changes

Apple TV app for Android brings Google Cast support: Here's what changes

Apple has added Google Cast support to its Apple TV app on Android, making it easier to stream content directly to compatible TVs

Apple TV logo
Apple TV logo
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Apple has reportedly released an update for its Apple TV app on Android to add Google Cast support. According to a report by 9To5Google, this update for Android smartphones and tablets addresses one of the biggest limitations of the app since its launch in February. With casting now available, Android users can more easily stream Apple TV content from their phones or tablets to a compatible television. 
 
The change is limited to Android, however — Google Cast remains unavailable on the iOS version of the app, while the Android app still lacks AirPlay support.
 
The move fills a key feature gap in Apple’s Android streaming app and comes shortly after Netflix removed phone-based casting to most smart TVs, pushing users toward native TV apps instead. In contrast, Apple’s update makes it simpler to continue using a phone as the primary playback controller.
Users who don’t see the casting option should check that the Apple TV app is updated to version 2.2. Once updated, the Google Cast icon appears in the top-right corner of the playback screen, alongside the mute button, and within the on-screen controls when content is paused. Once casting is active, the app switches to a compact mini player that shows playback details, the connected device, and a progress bar, along with 10-second rewind and play/pause controls.
 
Selecting the mini player opens a portrait-mode fullscreen view with oversized rewind, fast-forward, and play/pause buttons, plus a scrubber and options for audio and subtitles. The background uses the show or film’s poster art, and a swipe down takes you back to the main screen.

Spotify on Apple TV

In related news, earlier in October, Spotify rolled out an updated version of its Apple TV app that added support for video podcasts and allowed users to change playback speed on video content. A Spotify spokesperson told 9To5Mac that the Apple TV app was completely redesigned, with the company focusing on improved performance, a more visual interface, and changes shaped by user feedback.

Topics :Tech NewsApple TVApple AndroidTechnology

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

