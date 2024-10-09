Business Standard
Amazon partners with Startup India, DPIIT to enhance startups growth

Through a dedicated page on the Startup India portal, the e-commerce firm and Startup India will work together to allow eligible startups to make use of e-commerce opportunities

Photo: Shutterstock

Amazon India has partnered with Startup India, under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to help startups scale growth through e-commerce.

Through a dedicated page on the Startup India portal, the e-commerce firm and Startup India will work together to allow eligible startups to make use of e-commerce opportunities by registering on Amazon India's marketplace.

The startups will gain access to the domestic market, mentorship from Amazon leaders, go-to-market support and logistics guidance, according to a company statement.

"By combining Amazon's e-commerce expertise with Startup India's role as the Government of India's flagship initiative for the development of the startup ecosystem, we will provide a robust platform for Indian startups and businesses to scale domestically," Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said.

 

Furthermore, Amazon will work to empower select women entrepreneurs through its Saheli programme.

Amazon's suite of services, including Amazon Pay, Amazon Incentives, Amazon Business, Amazon Transport, AWS, Amazon Advertising, and Mini TV will be available to women-led startups.

Further, the partnership aims to create awareness about the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative.

BHASKAR, a part of the Startup India programme, is a platform designed to centralise, streamline, and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service enablers and government bodies.

Established in January 2016, Startup India is a flagship programme of the Indian government that aims to create a robust and inclusive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in India by fostering a startup culture.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

