Apple Vision Pro heading out to more countries; India not in the list yet

Reportedly, Apple has starting Vision Pro training with its store employees from Germany, France, Australia, China, and more

Apple Vision Pro AR headset
Apple Vision Pro headset
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
Vision Pro will soon be available in more markets, said Apple CEO Tim Cook at the “Let Loose” event on May 7. Now, Bloomberg has reported that Apple has started training employees from its international stores to show them how to demonstrate the device. According to the report, the Apple Vision Pro is expected to head out from the US to select international markets shortly after the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled for June 10.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is inviting “hundreds of employees from its international stores” to its headquarters in Cupertino, California, to train them on how to demonstrate the device to customers. The training sessions likely started last week and Apple Store employees from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China are reportedly included in the training. India, unfortunately, is missing from the list of countries noted by Bloomberg.

Apple has not specified the launch schedule for the Vision Pro headset even to the staff members who are in for training. On that note, Apple is expected to launch the headset in select markets in different phases.

The Apple Vision Pro headset launched in the US earlier this year with support for over 600 dedicated spatial apps on the App Store. The number of total supported apps crossed the 1000 mark soon after the launch, as confirmed by the company. The list of supported apps included entertainment apps and streaming platforms such as Disney Plus, productivity apps like OmniFocus, Jigspace, Microsoft Numerics, and a catalogue of games including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team and more.

At the launch, major app developers including the likes of Google, Spotify and Netflix declined to create a dedicated app for the headset and also opted-out to allow their iPad apps to work on the Vision Pro. However, later on, a Google spokesperson stated that the company is planning to launch a dedicated YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Google has not yet provided the schedule to launch the YouTube spatial app that is currently under development.

Topics :Augmented realityApple Apple IndiaVirtual RrealityTechnology

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

