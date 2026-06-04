Apple vs CCI: India's probe advances but App Store changes remain uncertain

Apple’s antitrust case in India has reached a stage where the outcome may extend far beyond financial penalties, potentially reshaping how the iPhone ecosystem operates in the country.

Apple in recent years, both in terms of device sales and digital revenue. At the centre of the case is a question regulators across the world have been grappling with for years: who controls access to users and payments inside mobile apps. In India, that question is now being tested against a market that has become economically significant forin recent years, both in terms of device sales and digital revenue.

The case began in 2021 after a complaint by non-profit Together We Fight Society, and later drew support from industry bodies such as the Alliance of Digital India Foundation and companies including Match Group. It focuses on Apple’s App Store practices, particularly whether its rules around app distribution and in-app payments restrict competition and limit market access for developers.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken a view that Apple’s App Store functions as an unavoidable trading partner for developers seeking to reach iOS users. Developers are required to distribute apps through the App Store and, for digital transactions, use Apple’s proprietary in-app payment system, which can carry commissions of up to 30 per cent. Over the course of its investigation, the(CCI) has taken a view that Apple’s App Store functions as an unavoidable trading partner for developers seeking to reach iOS users. Developers are required to distribute apps through the App Store and, for digital transactions, use Apple’s proprietary in-app payment system, which can carry commissions of up to 30 per cent. The case has now moved into a more decisive phase. After months of delays and legal challenges over the scope of financial disclosures, Apple has agreed to submit data related to its India business, allowing the regulator to assess its economic footprint and determine potential penalties.

ALSO READ: Apple agrees to provide India financial data to CCI in antitrust case While the possibility of a large fine has drawn attention, the deeper issue lies in whether the CCI will impose structural remedies that alter Apple’s control over app distribution and payments. The structure of the case The allegations against Apple centre on the design of its iOS ecosystem. Developers have argued that Apple imposes unfair conditions by mandating the use of its App Store for distribution and its in-app purchase system for digital transactions, effectively tying the two together. Restrictions on steering users to alternative payment methods or offering competing billing systems have also been flagged as limiting competition.

The regulator has also examined specific provisions within Apple’s App Store guidelines that go beyond simple platform control. These include rules that prohibit developers from directing users to alternative payment mechanisms within apps, effectively blocking links or prompts that could route transactions outside Apple’s system. In addition, the requirement that developers use Apple’s in-app purchase system for digital goods ties app distribution to Apple’s own payment infrastructure. The Commission has noted that this combination of restrictions limits the ability of developers to choose competing payment providers and may amount to a tying arrangement that restricts competition. The CCI’s probe has examined whether this amounts to abuse of dominance by denying market access to competing payment processors and limiting the ability of developers to operate freely within the ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Apple says Epic Games ruling does not apply to developers globally: Report The Commission has also departed from Apple’s argument that the relevant market should be defined as the broader smartphone segment, where its share remains limited. Instead, it has taken a narrower view centred on the iOS ecosystem, identifying the “market for app stores for iOS in India” as the relevant market for assessing Apple’s conduct. Within this framework, the App Store effectively becomes the only gateway for developers to reach iPhone and iPad users, leading the Commission to form a prima facie view that Apple holds a monopoly position in this segment.

Apple has consistently pushed back against this framing. In its submissions, the company has argued that it operates in a highly competitive smartphone market in India, where its share remains small relative to Android. It has also maintained that its App Store policies are designed to ensure security, privacy and a consistent user experience, and that commissions reflect the value of its platform, tools and global reach. However, the regulator’s approach indicates that the assessment is shifting from device-level competition to ecosystem-level control. A decade-old precedent The current scrutiny is not the first time Apple’s business practices have come under the CCI’s lens. More than a decade ago, in a 2011 case, the regulator examined similar concerns around restrictions within Apple’s ecosystem.

In that matter, Apple was accused of entering into arrangements with telecom operators such as Airtel and Vodafone that effectively locked iPhones to specific networks, while also restricting users to applications approved through its App Store. The Director General’s investigation found that the arrangement had elements of a tie-in, particularly in how the device and network services were linked, and acknowledged that Apple exercised control over which applications could run on its devices. However, the case did not result in any finding of anti-competitive harm. A key reason was Apple’s limited presence in India at the time. According to data cited in the investigation, Apple’s share of the smartphone market was around 1.5 per cent in 2008, less than 1 per cent in 2009 and 2010, and about 2.4 per cent in 2011, based on IDC estimates referenced in the DG report.

On this basis, the regulator concluded that while certain practices could restrict user choice, they did not have an appreciable adverse effect on competition given the company’s small footprint in the overall market. Apple’s defence in that case also centred on market structure. The company and its partners argued that the Indian telecom and handset markets were highly competitive, that agreements with operators were non-exclusive, and that any restrictions were either temporary or consistent with global industry practices. They also pointed out that iPhones were eventually made available in an unlocked form and that consumers had multiple alternatives in both devices and services.

A changed market context More than a decade later, the same arguments are being revisited in a very different market environment. Apple’s share of India’s smartphone market has risen to around 9 per cent in the first quarter of CY 2026, according to Counterpoint Research, driven by strong demand in the premium segment and aggressive financing schemes. The scale of Apple’s ecosystem in India has also expanded sharply. A study published by the company last year estimated that the App Store ecosystem facilitated Rs 44,447 crore in billings and sales to developers in India in 2024. It also stated that app downloads in India more than tripled from 2019 to 2024 and developer earnings from Indian users rose over fivefold, indicating a sharp increase in both usage and monetisation on iOS.

As for the overall app ecosystem (Android and iOS), data from Sensor Tower shows that in-app purchase revenue in India has grown from about $520 million in 2021 to over $1 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $1.25 billion in 2026. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, India generated more than $300 million in in-app revenue, with non-gaming apps contributing over $200 million and growing 44 per cent year-on-year. While Apple is still behind Android players in overall volume, its presence in the high-value segment has expanded, and its user base has grown steadily. This transformation is central to the CCI’s current case. The earlier investigation acknowledged restrictive elements in Apple’s ecosystem but found them economically insignificant. Today, those same elements are tied to a rapidly expanding revenue stream that directly affects developers, payment providers and digital businesses.

In effect, the regulatory question has shifted from whether Apple imposes restrictions to whether those restrictions now matter at scale. Global regulatory direction The issues being examined in India closely mirror developments in other jurisdictions, where regulators have taken a more interventionist approach to platform markets. In the European Union, the Digital Markets Act has classified companies like Apple as gatekeepers and imposed obligations aimed at opening up their ecosystems. Apple has been required to allow alternative app distribution channels, enable third-party app stores and provide developers with the ability to use external payment systems. Japan has also pushed for changes, particularly around payments, leading Apple to allow certain third-party billing options in specific app categories.

These measures reflect a broader shift in how competition authorities are approaching digital ecosystems, moving from case-by-case penalties to structural remedies that reduce platform control over distribution and monetisation. What India could do next The outcome of the CCI’s case is likely to hinge not just on the findings of abuse, but on how far the regulator is willing to intervene in reshaping Apple’s ecosystem in India. The most immediate area of focus is expected to be payments. Given that the case centres heavily on Apple’s in-app billing system, allowing alternative payment mechanisms or easing restrictions on how developers process transactions appears to be the most direct and implementable remedy.

Changes to commission structures or greater flexibility in pricing could also come into play, particularly as the regulator examines whether Apple’s fees are disproportionate in the Indian context. The question of third-party app stores, however, presents a more complex challenge. While global precedent, particularly in the European Union, shows that opening up app distribution is a key regulatory tool, the Indian case has so far been more tightly framed around payments and market access within the existing App Store framework. Any move to allow alternative app stores would mark a more fundamental shift and may not be the immediate priority.

Analysts say this distinction is important in understanding how the case could unfold. “While Apple sharing financial data with the CCI is an important step in the investigation, it does not necessarily mean India will follow the EU’s path and mandate third-party app stores,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, principal analyst at Omdia. “Indian regulators are likely to focus more broadly on whether App Store policies restrict competition, developer choice, or monetisation opportunities.” He added that Apple continues to view India as an ecosystem expansion market, with a focus on moving users towards higher-value devices and deepening adoption across its product portfolio. “If regulatory changes emerge, the biggest immediate beneficiaries would likely be Indian developers through greater flexibility and improved economics, while the impact on consumers and Apple’s broader ecosystem strategy would be gradual rather than disruptive given iOS’s relatively small installed base in India,” Chaurasia said.