Infosys workforce age profile shifts as young, older staff near parity

Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm said the IT industry has over the last decade-and-a-half visibly moved up the value chain of offerings and services to clients.

“As a sector with man-hours as raw material, this elevation of billable offerings is primarily built on deployable higher cognitive capabilities. Senior tech professionals by virtue of their pedigree, experience, and multi-sector exposure were, and are, the ideal fit for the advisory and strategic elevation required in client engagements," he said. "Enterprises have hence done the needful to build, retain and nurture a sustainable internal pipeline of senior talent. Along with a bulging mid-layer and broadening top-layer, the last 4 years of conservative entry-level intakes has ushered a shape-shift across the sector.”