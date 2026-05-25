Apple says Epic Games ruling does not apply to developers globally: Report

After Fortnite’s global return on Apple App Store, the iPhone maker has argued that its legal battle with Epic Games over App Store commissions should not automatically create rules that apply to all developers in the US App Store ecosystem. According to a report by TechCrunch, Apple has claimed that the injunction secured by Epic Games in the case should be limited only to Epic instead of extending benefits to other companies such as Microsoft and Spotify, which were not directly involved in the litigation.

As per the report, Apple stated in a recent court filing that Epic Games never pursued the matter as a class-action lawsuit and therefore should not be able to obtain relief affecting the broader developer community. The company reportedly argued that applying the injunction across the entire App Store would improperly impact businesses that have nothing to do with Epic.

TechCrunch reported that Epic Games criticised Apple’s latest position, describing it as an attempt to delay broader payment competition on the App Store. Epic reportedly argued that preventing the ruling from benefiting other developers would weaken the impact of the case on the wider app economy.

Dispute centres around external payments

The latest arguments are linked to Apple’s ongoing dispute over App Store payment systems and commissions. Courts had earlier ordered Apple to allow developers to place links inside apps directing users to alternative payment methods outside Apple’s own in-app purchase system.

According to TechCrunch, Apple technically complied with the ruling by allowing such links, but it continued imposing commissions of up to 27 per cent on purchases completed outside the App Store. The Ninth Circuit Court in the US later ruled that these charges effectively defeated the purpose of the injunction, leading to a civil contempt order against Apple.

Apple is now reportedly contesting that interpretation by arguing that the injunction never explicitly prohibited charging commissions on external payments. The company claims the court relied on the broader spirit of the ruling rather than its precise wording.

The outcome remains important not only for Apple and Epic Games, but also for developers, regulators, and digital platforms globally as debates around app store commissions and payment control continue to intensify.

Epic Games vs Apple

The dispute between Apple and Epic Games dates back to 2020, when Epic introduced its own payment system inside Fortnite on iOS, bypassing Apple’s standard 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases.

In response, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, leading Epic Games to file an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. Following years of legal proceedings, a US court ruled in Epic’s favour in 2025, forcing Apple to revise parts of its App Store policies to comply with the decision.

What’s happening with Apple in India

In related news, Apple’s antitrust dispute in India has entered a crucial phase as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fixed May 21, 2026, for the final hearing in the case centred around the company’s App Store practices. However, the Delhi High Court has asked the CCI not to pass any final order till July 15 against Apple over allegations of abusing its position on its app store.

While discussions around a potential $38 billion fine have drawn attention, the core issue remains Apple’s control over in-app payments and whether developers are being unfairly forced to use Apple’s own payment system along with commissions that can go up to 30 per cent.

The CCI is also seeking detailed financial disclosures from Apple to assess its market influence and determine penalties, but the company has reportedly resisted sharing certain global financial data, arguing that penalties should reflect only its business footprint in India. The case, which began in 2021 following complaints from startups and industry groups, has increasingly become a broader debate around platform control, app store commissions, and how large technology companies regulate digital payments within their ecosystems.