How does Apple's hypertension detection system work?
Other features arriving with watchOS 26
- Sleep score: The new sleep score function evaluates factors such as sleep duration, regularity, interruptions, and time spent in various sleep stages to give users a simple overall rating of their sleep quality. This score can be viewed in the Sleep app, on select watch faces, or within the Health app, helping users spot areas for improvement to achieve more restful sleep.
- Workout Buddy: Workout Buddy is an AI-driven tool that provides personalised, spoken encouragement during exercise by analysing heart rate, pace, and fitness history. The refreshed Workout app also enables easier customisation, along with intelligent music and podcast recommendations tailored to workout types and listening patterns.
- New watch faces: The redesigned watch face gallery brings two new styles: Flow, with Liquid Glass numerals that shift as the wrist moves, and Exactograph, which separates hours, minutes, and seconds in a regulator clock-inspired layout. Additionally, more than 20 existing faces now show a moving seconds hand even when the wrist is lowered.
- Longer battery life and faster charging: Apple introduced extended battery life and quicker charging for the new Watches. For context, Apple Watch Series 11 is claimed to last up to 24 hours per charge and supports fast charging that can provide about eight hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging.
watchOS 26: Eligible devices
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
- Apple Watch Ultra (all models)
