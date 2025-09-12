OnePlus may be gearing up to launch the OnePlus 15 with a 165Hz display, a move teased by OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis. In a social media post, Louis referred to an “Ultra-High Refresh Era,” sparking speculation that the device will push refresh rates beyond mainstream flagships.
Ultra-high refresh display
The OnePlus 15 is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate and narrower bezels. While not the first to adopt such a screen – gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 9 already offer 165Hz and 185Hz displays – OnePlus could bring the feature to mainstream smartphones, similar to how the OnePlus 7 Pro popularised high-refresh displays.
End of Hasselblad partnership
The launch follows OnePlus CEO Pete Lau’s announcement that the company’s partnership with Hasselblad is ending. The collaboration began with the OnePlus 9 series in 2021 and continued through the OnePlus 13 lineup. Moving forward, OnePlus will use its in-house DetailMax Engine, a computational imaging system designed to produce sharp, true-to-life photos without excessive enhancement.
Lau noted that Hasselblad’s design philosophy has become part of OnePlus’ camera identity, but the brand is moving forward with its own in-house imaging technology. The newly developed DetailMax Engine, built entirely by OnePlus, is designed to maximise computational imaging and produce sharp, true-to-life photos without excessive enhancement or distortion. The upcoming smartphone is expected to boast a DetailMax Engine.
What to expect from OnePlus 15
Instead of releasing a OnePlus 14, the company is expected to jump to the OnePlus 15, reportedly due to cultural superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking regions.
The device is tipped to feature:
- Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series
- RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Cameras: 50MP OIS-enabled main, 50MP ultra-wide, 64MP periscope telephoto
- Battery: 5,500mAh with 100W wired charging
- Software: Refreshed design language with latest OxygenOS