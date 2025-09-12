Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly packs a 5000mAh battery: Details here

Apple has reportedly disclosed iPhone 17 series battery capacity on its EU website, showing a 3,692mAh battery for the base model and a 5,088mAh battery for the iPhone 17 Pro Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has reportedly confirmed the battery specifications of all models of the newly launched iPhone 17 series. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple published battery capacities of the devices on its EU website’s product page as they are required to publish energy labels in the region. Here are the reported official capacities of iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 series: Battery capacity

As per MacRumors’ report, here are the details:
  • iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (+3.7 per cent over iPhone 16)
  • iPhone Air: 3,149 mAh
  • iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (+18.7 per cent over iPhone 16 Pro)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (+8.6 per cent over iPhone 16 Pro Max)
Also, to give users a context, iPhone Air now stands as a direct competition to Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and the latter’s battery capacity is 3900mAh.
 

MacRumors added that the aforementioned capacities of iPhone 17 series models match the ones that were uncovered a few days back in the regulatory database. However, confusion remains about whether it is for SIM or eSIM-only models.

iPhone 17 series: Availability in India

  • Pre-orders open: September 12
  • Deliveries begin: September 19

iPhone 17 series: Pricing

iPhone 17

  • 256GB: Rs 82,900
  • 512GB: Rs 102,900
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

iPhone Air

  • 256GB: Rs 119,900
  • 512GB: Rs 139,900
  • 1TB: Rs 159,900
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB: Rs 134,900
  • 512GB: Rs 154,900
  • 1TB: Rs 174,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs 149,900
  • 512GB: Rs 169,900
  • 1TB: Rs 189,900
  • 2TB: Rs 229,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

