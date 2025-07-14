Apple plans new health features, satellite connectivity for Watch Ultra 3

Apple is expected to launch the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra later this year. According to a report from 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will introduce key new features focused on health tracking and off-grid communication. These include high blood pressure detection, satellite-based messaging, and support for 5G Redcap connectivity.

Other than a Black Titanium version, there have not been any major changes to the Apple Watch Ultra since 2023. However, the upcoming model could deliver a significant change. Here are the advanced features expected to debut with the next generation model:

Apple Watch Ultra 3: New features

High Blood pressure detection

According to the report, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature high blood pressure detection capabilities. This feature will not provide exact blood pressure readings but will notify users if they show signs of hypertension. The device is not expected to display specific diastolic or systolic numbers but will alert users when irregular blood pressure patterns are observed. The feature works similar to how the watch currently detects conditions like sleep apnea, providing early warnings rather than detailed medical data. Satellite Messaging The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will support satellite messaging, which is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. This will allow users to send text messages via satellite when cellular or Wi-Fi connections are not in range, enabling "off-the-grid" communication. The device will likely use Globalstar's satellite network, the same provider that Apple has used for satellite connectivity on iPhones since the launch of iPhone 14 series. The Watch Ultra 3 marks the first time Apple brings satellite support directly to the Watch.