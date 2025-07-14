Meta's days of giving free AI may be ending as monetisation plans loom

What’s more plausible is that Llama is a launching pad for something more commercial, and has now served its purpose. Open sourcing the model gave Meta a free research and development workforce, as thousands of developers bought into the ideal of democratizing AI for all and helped improve Llama for free. It’s also made Meta a magnet for talented researchers who might otherwise go to competitors, and who want to see their contributions reach millions of users immediately rather than get locked behind Meta’s products. And it’s burnished Meta’s reputation as being on the side of the angels in the AI race, even when Llama’s terms of use were restrictive and didn’t fit the technical definition of open source.

Critics who’ve accused Meta of “open-source washing” were right to believe this wasn’t going to last. Zuckerberg softened his stance on the issue already last year, telling the Dwarkesh Patel podcast that it was wrong to be “dogmatic” about open-source software and that if it became irresponsible to give his AI away in the future, “then we won’t.”

There’s no clear answer on whether open-source AI is good or bad for society. Sure, it addresses a growing concentration of power among Silicon Valley companies; but as free models become more capable, giving them away raises the risks of misuse. Chinese military researchers have used Llama to build their own intelligence tool called ChatBIT, for instance, using it to gather data and make operational decisions. Researchers also created a “BadLlama” model with no safety features, something they wouldn’t have been able to do with closed systems like ChatGPT.