Samsung Days Sale: Check offers on Galaxy smartphones, wearables, more

South Korean technology giant Samsung kicked off the Samsung Days Sale on July 12, offering discounts on a range of gadgets, TVs, and appliances. The sale, running through July 18, will offer up to 41 per cent discount on its flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S25 and S24 series, along with its select Galaxy A series smartphones. According to a Samsung press release, tablets, accessories, and wearables will be offered at up to 65 per cent discount on their maximum retail price.

All offers are available exclusively through Samsung’s website, the Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Experience Stores throughout the Samsung Days sale. Below are the offer details.

Samsung Days Sale: Offers Smartphones Samsung is offering up to 41 per cent off on smartphones, including – Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A26. Additionally, consumers can pre-order the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7's 512 GB storage variants at the price of a 256 GB variant. Those purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will get the 256GB storage variant at the price of 128 GB.

Laptops The South Korean company is offering up to 35 per cent discount on the maximum retail price of Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360, and Galaxy Book 4. Tablets, accessories and wearables Samsung is offering up to 65 per cent off on the MRP of Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 Series, and Galaxy Fit 3. TVs Up to 40 per cent discount on MRP is being offered on select TV models including – 43-inch Crystal UHD 43UE81F 4K Smart TV, 43-inch QEF1 QLED TV, 55-inch Q8F QLED TV, 55-inch 55LS03F Frame TV, 65-inch QN85F 4K Neo QLED, and 65-inch QN90F 4K OLED TV. The company is also giving a free TV or soundbar on select TVs.

Furthermore, up to twenty per cent instant discount is being offered on select bank cards. An instant cart discount of up to Rs 7,000 is applicable on Frame TVs, and there's also an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000. Monitor Samsung is offering up to 59 per cent off on the MRP of select monitors, including – 32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor, the 32-inch M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor, 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 2K DQHD Gaming Monitor. Additionally, the company is offering an instant cart discount of up to Rs 5,000 on gaming monitors.