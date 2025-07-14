Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launching July 14: Where to watch, what to expect

Vivo is set to launch its book-style foldable Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE smartphones in India on July 14. The event will kick off at 12 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can follow the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specifications and features, including details about the camera setup and AI capabilities. The X Fold 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the X200 FE will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Here’s everything you need to know:

Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE Launch: Event details Date: July 14, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Livestream: Vivo India’s official YouTube channel Vivo X Fold: What to expect Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The foldable will sport a slim design — 9.2mm when folded and just 4.3mm when unfolded. It will also include a new Kinematic Hinge for smoother folding, and a dedicated Shortcut Button to quickly access essential tools. For imaging, the X Fold 5 will house a camera system co-developed with Zeiss, comprising a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Vivo claims the new model delivers thirty per cent better performance and twenty five per cent improved power efficiency over its predecessor. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, with 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. The smartphone weighs 217g and will be available in a Titanium Grey colour option. On the software front, the foldable will include Vivo’s AI Productivity Suite and several AI-assisted photo tools such as AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Vivo X Fold 5: Expected specifications Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 21.1:9 aspect ratio, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (3X) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 20MP (inner display) + 20MP (outer display)

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless Vivo X200 FE: What to expect The Vivo X200 FE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. It will feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, measure 7.99mm in thickness, and come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.