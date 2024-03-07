Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple working on foldable MacBook that can double down as iPad: Report

According to analyst Ming chi Kuo, Apple's only foldable device with a proper development plan is its foldable MacBook, which is expected to enter mass production by 2027

Representative Image: Samsung Flex OLED
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Apple is reportedly working on a foldable MacBook. According to analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the American technology giant has a “clear development schedule” for a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which he expects to enter mass production by 2027. Responding to recent media reports on Apple testing foldable iPhone, Kuo said, Apple’s only foldable product with a proper development plan is its foldable MacBook with a bigger screen.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is developing multiple prototypes for a foldable iPhone. According to media reports, Apple has developed at least two prototypes of an iPhone with clamshell design that folds horizontally. According to a report by The Information, Apple reached out to at least one supplier in Asia to develop components for the two foldables that are of different sizes. However, Apple is unlikely to place the product in the company's mass production plans until 2025 as the devices are still in their early developmental stage.

Apple reportedly plans to place displays outside of the smartphone and does not want its foldable phone to surpass its current iPhone models in terms of thickness. This, reportedly, has hindered the development process due to the complexity of accommodating battery and display components while not compromising on durability. It is also possible that the company would completely discard the project if the output does not meet Apple's quality standards.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

