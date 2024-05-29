Apple WWDC 2024 to kick off with a keynote on June 10: Check event schedule

Apple has announced the schedule for its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC), which is set to commence from June 10 and continue until June 14. The event will kick off with a keynote address on the opening day on June 10 where the American technology giant will announce updates coming to its platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available to stream on Apple India website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. Apple said it will make the on-demand playback of the keynote address available after the conclusion of the live stream.

“The free online conference brings the global Apple developer community together to provide them with insights into the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS,” Apple said in the press note detailing the WWDC 24 schedule.

Apple WWDC23 schedule

Event: Keynote



Date and time: June 10, 10:30 pm (IST)

The WWDC24 will kick off with a keynote address where Apple will detail updates coming to Apple platforms later this year.

Event: Platforms State of the Union



Date and time: June 10, 1:30 am (IST)

In this session, Apple said it will take a deeper dive into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS, and new tools that will further empower its developers. Since it will be a developers-focused session, it will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. However, a playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream on the Apple website and YouTube channel.

Access to experts



Apple said its members enrolled in developer program and developer enterprise program can connect directly with its experts through online labs and in-depth consultations for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and elevating their apps and games. Furthermore, Apple said, its engineers and designers will be available via live Apple Developer Forums to offer technical assistance.

Session Videos and Guides

Apple will make available over 100 technical sessions throughout the week to developers, giving them an opportunity to hear from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts for a deeper dive into the latest technologies and frameworks. This session will be available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. This year, Apple said, developers can also access curated guides to walk them through the conference’s biggest announcements, from new documentation to sessions and more.

Swift Student Challenge

Apple’s Swift Student Challenge is aimed to uplift the next generation of technologists, creators, and entrepreneurs. This year, Apple said, 50 distinguished winners have been recognised for outstanding submissions and will visit Apple Park for a three-day experience with special activities throughout the week of WWDC.

Apple Design Awards

Apple will share the work of Apple Design Awards winners to highlight their creativity and craft. The list of finalists is out on Apple Developer app, and winners will be announced shortly. From India, Meditate app from RhythmicWorks Software LLP is among the finalists. The app has a timer and tracker for meditation, in which successfully completing meditation sessions creates a mandala that has been beautifully rendered in SwiftUI. Meditate is available on iPhone and as an independent Apple Watch app.