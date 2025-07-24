Garena Free Fire Max: July 24 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for July 24, allowing players to unlock special in-game rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are time-sensitive and have limited usage quotas, so it's recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire.

You’ll find the active codes listed below, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 24 are:

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN ALSO READ: Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Gold or diamonds, if included, are immediately added to the user’s balance.