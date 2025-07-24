Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: July 24 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max: July 24 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 24. Players can follow the guide below to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for July 24, allowing players to unlock special in-game rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have limited usage quotas, so it's recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire.
 
You’ll find the active codes listed below, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards. 
ALSO READ: GTA 6 could support 60 fps gameplay, but only on Sony PS5 Pro: Details here

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 24 are:
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Gold or diamonds, if included, are immediately added to the user’s balance.
 
These codes unlock access to exclusive items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics. 
 
Since each code is restricted to just 500 uses per day and usually remains valid for only twelve hours, it's important to redeem them without delay.
ALSO READ: GTA 6 could support 60 fps gameplay, but only on Sony PS5 Pro: Details here

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uber to pilot women-only ride option in the US for safer travel experience

Premium

Google unveils AI initiatives to target India's booming tech sector

Google, IIT Bombay team up to build Indic language AI speech models

Tech Wrap July 23: Sony Bravia 5, OnePlus Pad Lite, Realme Narzo 80 Lite

China leads the AI race as US struggles on energy, warns AI firm Anthropic

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story