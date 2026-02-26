All about 'Perplexity Computer', the new multi-model digital worker system

Perplexity on Wednesday launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to function as a general-purpose digital worker. The launch of 'Perplexity Computer' comes as AI companies race to move beyond simple chatbots and build systems that can independently handle complex, long-term projects.

Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas said the company had been working on the product quietly for the past two months. As AI models grow more powerful, he noted, they are also becoming harder to use effectively on their own.

“What has Perplexity been up to last two months? We've silently been working on the next big thing: Perplexity Computer,” Srinivas wrote in a post on X. “Computer unifies every current capability of AI into a single system.”

What Perplexity Computer can do According to the company, Perplexity Computer can research, design, code, deploy and manage entire projects. Instead of responding to single prompts like a chatbot, it can break a large goal into smaller tasks and assign them to different specialised AI models that run at the same time. "Computer is a general-purpose digital worker that operates the same interfaces you do," Perplexity said in a blog post. "It is a system that creates and executes entire workflows, capable of running for hours or even months."

Users begin by describing the final outcome they want. The system then divides the job into subtasks. These are handled by 'sub-agents' that may carry out web research, draft documents, process data, write code, generate images or connect with external services. “The coordination is automatic, and the work is asynchronous,” the company said. “You can focus on other things, or run dozens of Perplexity Computers in parallel.” Powered by multiple AI models Unlike platforms that rely on a single AI model, Perplexity Computer distributes tasks across different models based on their strengths. The company believes this multi-model approach is essential as AI systems become more specialised.

"As models become more powerful, multi-model orchestration makes a versatile AI harness the most powerful one," the company said. "Each frontier model excels at different kinds of work, so a full workflow must have access to them all." At present, the system runs 19 models. One focuses on reasoning, while others handle coding, research, image generation and lighter tasks. Beyond chatbots Perplexity Computer is being positioned as more than an assistant that answers questions or writes short pieces of code. Once a user assigns a task, the system splits it into parts, assigns each part to the most suitable AI model, and then combines the results into a finished output.