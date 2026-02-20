Perplexity set to release Comet AI browser for iPhones on March 11: Details

Perplexity’s AI browser Comet is set to arrive for iPhone users next month. As per the official listing of Comet on the Apple App Store, the application will be available for users starting March 11. Currently, a “Get” button is visible on the app listing on the Apple App Store. The app listing features pictures revealing how the Comet AI browser will look on iPhones.

For now, Comet is available for Mac, Windows, and Android. Notably, the AI browser was released by Perplexity for Android users last year in November, and now it is set to make its debut on iPhone soon.

Perplexity’s Comet AI browser: Features

As per the images, Comet shifts browsing from simple page viewing to a more interactive, dialogue-driven experience. According to Perplexity, it brings everything into a single interface that understands what the user is trying to do, cutting down the need to jump between multiple tabs or separate apps.

It can handle entire browsing sessions, helping organise tasks, simplify workflows and reduce interruptions, including ads.

The browser is positioned as being useful for comparing products, conducting research or working through more complicated queries. A side-panel assistant can generate page summaries, respond to questions and carry out actions such as booking hotels, sending emails or completing online purchases.

There is also an integrated assistant that delivers context-aware responses based on whatever content is currently displayed on the screen.

What is Perplexity’s Comet AI browser

Perplexity describes Comet as a “browser for agentic search,” underscoring its broader push into AI-led tools aimed at helping users handle more involved tasks without constant manual effort.

Agentic search, in this context, refers to an AI-based method in which the system interprets intent and context to independently execute multi-step actions and gather relevant information. Comet is built around Perplexity’s own search engine, delivering AI-generated answers compiled from sources across the web.