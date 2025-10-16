Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for purchase in India: Watch hands-on

Both the devices are now available for purchase in India through the following channels:

Online: ASUS eShop, Amazon India

Offline: ASUS/ROG exclusive stores, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales, and select retail stores

ALSO READ: Apple iPad Pro M5 launched with C1X modem, Wi-Fi 7, faster AI: What's new As for the offers, customers purchasing either of the handheld devices can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on select cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to nine months. The handheld also comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features

According to ASUS, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers up to a 30 per cent performance increase when compared to the ROG Ally while playing games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally is said to achieve a 20 per cent performance boost over the ROG Ally when running games like Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded. Below are some of the other notable features of these upcoming handhelds.