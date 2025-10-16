Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for purchase in India: Watch hands-on

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Price, availability and offers
- ROG Xbox Ally X: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
- ROG Xbox Ally: Rs 69,990 onwards
- Online: ASUS eShop, Amazon India
- Offline: ASUS/ROG exclusive stores, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales, and select retail stores
ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features
- Xbox full-screen mode limits background processes to prioritise gaming performance.
- A dedicated Xbox button provides quick access to the Game Bar overlay, system settings, and social features.
- The unified gaming library brings together Xbox, Game Pass, and third-party PC games under a single hub.
- Multiple play modes support native gameplay, Xbox Cloud Gaming (in supported regions), and Xbox Remote Play.
- The new Handheld Compatibility Program categorises games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible, adding a Windows Performance Fit indicator for smoother setup.
- AI and performance upgrades include Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) for real-time upscaling, AI highlight reels for automatic game clip recording, and advanced shader delivery to reduce launch-time stutter.
ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications
- Operating system: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
- RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
- Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD
- Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
- IO Ports: 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm
- Weight: 715g
- Battery: 80Wh
- Charging: ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger stand
- Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications
- Operating system: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A
- RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400
- Storage: 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD
- Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
- IO Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm
- Weight: 670g
- Battery: 60Wh
- Charging: ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger stand
- Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
ASUS Xbox Ally series: Hands-on
