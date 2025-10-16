Deepika Padukone becomes new voice for Meta AI in India, US, other nations

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone collaborated with Meta to become the new voice of its AI version across multiple countries.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video which featured the actress recording her voice in a studio for Meta AI.

"Hi, I am Deepika Padukone. I am the new voice of Meta AI. So tap the ring and my voice will run out," said Deepika in the post.

While sharing the video, the 'Piku' actress wrote, "Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I'm now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand."

Recently, Deepika Padukone, who is also a founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The announcement was made on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, marking a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to prioritise mental well-being as a key component of public health. Expressing gratitude to the government for entrusting her with this significant role in advocating for mental health awareness, Deepika took to Instagram and wrote, "On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador."

She also emphasised how, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken "meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health." "Led by our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and work we've done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I've seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri. @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India's mental health framework further," Deepika posted.