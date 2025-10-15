Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Oct 15: Samsung XR headset, Apple MacBook, Dyson Purifier Cool

Tech Wrap Oct 15: Samsung XR headset, Apple MacBook, Dyson Purifier Cool

Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch. Apple teases new MacBook. Dyson Purifier Cool air purifier launched. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses tests UPI payments. ColorOS 16. ChatGPT's new version

Samsung has teased the arrival of its mixed reality headset developed under Project Moohan. The South Korean electronics major will unveil the device at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event on October 21 at 10 pm ET (October 22, 07:30 am IST). In its press release, Samsung stated that the headset has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.” 
 Apple has hinted that a new MacBook model is “coming soon.” The company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared a brief teaser on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Something powerful is coming.” The clip displays a laptop silhouette shaped like the Roman numeral “V,” strongly implying that the upcoming MacBook will feature Apple’s next-generation M5-series chip. 
  Dyson has added a new model to its Air Purifier lineup in India with the launch of the Purifier Cool PC1-TP11. The UK-based tech firm said the device can capture up to 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns and includes an activated carbon filter designed to remove odours, gases, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and Nitrogen Dioxide. 
  Meta is rolling out fresh updates for its Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India, introducing Hindi voice interactions, celebrity AI voices, and festive-themed photo effects. It has also begun testing UPI Lite payments on the platform. According to Meta, these enhancements are meant to deliver a more localised experience for Indian users and hands-free functionality for tasks such as asking questions, taking pictures, making payments, and managing media. 
  OPPO has shared a first look at its Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface ahead of the official launch. The company added that a global unveiling event for the software will be held soon, where it will debut alongside the upcoming Find X9 Series smartphones. 
OpenAI is preparing to launch a new version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks that will deliver more natural, human-like responses while easing several existing restrictions. CEO Sam Altman confirmed the update in a post on X, explaining that ChatGPT was initially made “pretty restrictive” to protect users managing mental health challenges but will now “safely relax the restrictions in most cases.” 
  Mozilla has introduced Perplexity as a new search option within Firefox. The company stated that integrating the AI-powered answer engine provides conversational responses with citations while maintaining privacy. Firefox users can now also access browser profiles to seamlessly switch between setups for work, study, or personal use. Additionally, the browser now supports visual search powered by Google Lens, allowing desktop users to search using images.
 
  Motorola has entered the ultra-thin smartphone market with the launch of the Motorola X70 Air in China, measuring just 5.99mm thick. It competes with the iPhone Air (5.6mm) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm). The X70 Air is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and houses a 4,800mAh battery with 68W wired and 20W wireless charging support. Interestingly, a nearly identical model was recently listed on Motorola Poland’s website as the Motorola Edge 70. 
  Netflix has revealed plans to stream Spotify’s video podcasts on its platform, expanding beyond films and TV shows. The streaming giant has partnered with Spotify’s podcast studio and The Ringer to host several video podcast series. As per Netflix, the list includes The Bill Simmons Podcast, Conspiracy Theories, and The Ringer’s programs covering the NFL, NBA, Fantasy Football, and Formula 1. 
  Instagram is introducing updated content standards for teen users, aligning them with PG-13 movie ratings. The company said, “Teens under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, and they will not be able to opt out without a parent’s permission.” This change aims to ensure that teens are exposed to content comparable to PG-13 films while providing parents with greater control options.
 
  Apple Inc is preparing to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of a push into the smart home market and an ongoing effort to lessen its dependence on China. The company is developing a range of new home devices for next year, including indoor security cameras and a display designed to control appliances and serve as a house command hub. A more advanced tabletop robot — capable of using motors and sensors to move — is slated to follow in 2027.
 
  E-commerce giant Amazon is preparing to slash as much as 15 per cent of its human resources staff, with additional layoffs likely in other departments, Fortune reported.
 
  At a startup office in this Indian city, developers are fine-tuning artificial-intelligence chatbots that talk and message like humans. The company, LimeChat, has an audacious goal: to make customer-service jobs almost obsolete. It says its generative AI agents enable clients to slash by 80 per cent the number of workers needed to handle 10,000 monthly queries.
 
  Apple is lobbying India's government to modify its income tax law to ensure the company is not taxed for ownership of high-end iPhone machinery it provides to its contract manufacturers, an issue seen as a hurdle to its future expansion, sources say.
 

