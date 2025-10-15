Find X9 series: OPPO previews Android 16-based ColorOS 16 ahead of launch
OPPO reveals the first look of the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 with smoother animations, AI photo tools, and better cross-device features
OPPO
has released the first look at its Android 16-based ColorOS 16 user interface, ahead of its official release. The company also said that it will soon be hosting a global launch event for the new software version which will debut on the company’s upcoming Find X9 Series smartphones.
Notably, the company is hosting its OPPO Developer Conference 2025 (ODC) today, on October 15, where it will likely reveal a version of ColorOS 16 that will run on OPPO smartphones in China.
ColorOS 16: What to expect
UI experience
According to OPPO, the ColorOS 16 builds on the previous version’s animation system with new “Seamless Animation” technology. This is said to make interactions like opening, closing, or switching between apps feel more fluid and natural. The company said that the Animations will respond directly from the point of touch, improving the sense of connection between user actions and on-screen motion.
According to OPPO, the upcoming ColorOS 16 features two core technologies: the Luminous Rendering Engine and the Trinity Engine. The first handles all visual elements simultaneously to prevent lag, while the second improves performance in heavy-use situations like gaming or multitasking by balancing processing power and energy use.
OPPO said that for the entry-level devices, it is introducing “Project Breeze,” an optimisation initiative which is designed to keep performance consistent even on hardware with modest specifications.
Refreshed and customisable design
According to the company, the new interface takes inspiration from the interplay of light and shadow in natural situations, which will offer a cleaner, simpler visual style. Users will be able to set motion photos or short videos as wallpapers and the Always-On Display will show full-screen lock wallpapers, beyond traditional Always-On Display (AOD) capabilities.
With Flux Home Screen, users will be able to resize any folder or app into various shapes, such as tall, wide, or large formats. As a folder is resized, the surrounding home screen layout will dynamically adapt to the new shape.
AI tools for photo and video editing
ColorOS 16 will introduce AI Portrait Glow, which is said to brighten portraits and adjust tones in low light. It will join existing AI features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover.
The built-in video editor will also support advanced controls under the “Master Cut” feature, allowing trimming, filters, text, and manual adjustments for contrast, brightness and saturation.
Cross-device connectivity
The update will expand the O+ Connect platform to work with both Mac and Windows PCs. Users will be able to manage files or even control their computer directly from their phone. The Screen Mirroring feature will also allow up to five apps to be displayed and controlled using a mouse and keyboard.
