Microsoft begins Windows 11 25H2 update rollout: How to install, what's new

Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 25H2 update on September 30, 2025, bringing with it new AI-driven capabilities and improved security. The release is delivered as a lightweight enablement package for devices already running Windows 11 24H2, making installation quick and straightforward.

For systems on 24H2, the transition is simple since the update mainly unlocks features already present in the OS rather than requiring a full reinstallation. This approach reduces both download size and downtime. However, devices still on 23H2 or Windows 10 need to go through the traditional, lengthier upgrade path.

Because Microsoft uses a Shared Servicing Branch, much of the underlying code for 25H2 had already been shipped within 24H2. These components remain inactive until the enablement package is applied, at which point the new tools and improvements become fully accessible.

Windows 11 25H2 update: How to download Press the Windows Start button, then navigate to Settings

Click on Windows Update

Select Check for updates

Click the Download and install now button Windows 11 25H2 update: What’s new Redesigned Start menu According to a report by PCWorld, one of the most noticeable upgrades in Windows 11 25H2 is the redesigned Start Menu, which now places pinned apps at the top, recommended files or programs in the middle, and the complete app list at the bottom. The app list can be switched between three views — category view, compact grid, or classic list — with controls like Show all or Show less for flexibility.

Users also gain new personalisation options, such as displaying more pinned apps by default, hiding recommendations, or choosing whether to show frequently used and newly installed apps. To improve accessibility, the Start Menu now also supports adding system folders like Settings or Explorer as fixed icons in the bottom bar, providing quicker access to essential tools. ALSO READ: Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations Energy management As per the report, a new CPU throttling system introduced in Windows 11 25H2 helps lower power usage during idle periods, which is especially beneficial for laptops and mobile workstations. Alongside this, Windows now reportedly captures diagnostic logs whenever the system slows down, allowing users to send the data to Microsoft through the Feedback Hub so performance issues can be identified and addressed more quickly.

Quick machine recovery The update also reportedly adds an enhanced self-repair capability called Quick Machine Recovery. Built on top of the existing Windows Recovery Environment, it extends functionality by downloading updates or repair scripts directly from the internet to fix startup issues. When repeated boot failures are detected, the system automatically launches the recovery mode, connects to the network, and looks for fixes through Windows Update. For Home editions, cloud-assisted recovery will be switched on by default, while Pro and Enterprise versions require manual activation. Once a repair is completed, Windows reboots automatically; if the attempt fails, the recovery cycle repeats according to predefined rules, PCWorld reported.

ALSO READ: Threads brings 100+ communities with new custom features: How it works Widgets on lockscreen According to PCWorld, the lock screen can now be enhanced with widgets such as weather updates, stock prices, countdown timers, or personalised information feeds. These elements are configurable, allowing users to keep key data visible at a glance without needing to unlock the desktop. A new “Discover widgets” option has also been added, offering suggestions for additional widgets and making it easier to explore and select from the available choices. Additionally, some features that were behind temporary enterprise feature control in Windows 11, version 24H2, are now enabled by default in version 25H2. These include: