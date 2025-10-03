Tech Wrap Oct 3: Comet AI browser, Windows 11 update, Threads Communities

Perplexity, a US-based AI company, has made its Comet AI browser free for all users. The browser, which launched three months ago, was initially restricted to Max subscribers. While the wider rollout now gives everyone access, paid members will still retain exclusive use of the “background assistant” feature.

Microsoft began distributing the Windows 11 25H2 update on September 30, 2025. The release introduces new AI-powered features along with enhanced security. For systems already running Windows 11 24H2, it arrives as a lightweight enablement package, allowing for a fast and simple installation.

Threads brings 100+ communities with new custom features Meta’s Instagram Threads has added a Communities feature, now available across more than 100 topics worldwide. These spaces are built for casual discussions on shared interests like K-pop, basketball, books, or TV shows. As outlined in Meta’s blog, Communities are being tested on popular subjects and expand on existing tools such as topic tags and custom feeds to encourage more meaningful connections. Soon, WhatsApp will support usernames: What is it, how to reserve, and more WhatsApp is preparing to roll out usernames, according to WABetaInfo. In the latest Android beta version 2.25.22.9, the app is testing a username key option designed to boost privacy. With this change, users may no longer need to rely solely on phone numbers to start conversations, helping protect their numbers and limit unwanted contacts.

GTA Online brings Halloween 2025 events with 'Slasher mode' Rockstar Games has launched its Halloween 2025 content in GTA Online, running all through October. The update adds a new Slasher mode aboard the Ramius submarine, revives popular Halloween Adversary Modes, and introduces zombie survival challenges on Ludendorff Cemetery and Cayo Perico. Players can also earn themed rewards, including masks and vehicles, through weekly events. Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations Spotify is introducing a personalization upgrade that lets users block individual songs from shaping their Taste Profile. This profile is what drives music recommendations and curated playlists. While the option to exclude playlists has been available, the update now makes it possible to filter out single tracks from future suggestions.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Early access in beta kicks off ahead of launch Activision has opened early beta access for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 to players who pre-ordered the title. This access runs until October 5 at 10:30 pm (IST). The beta will then expand into an open test from October 5, 10:30 pm (IST) until October 8, 10:30 pm (IST), allowing all users to participate. Microsoft explains NPU and its role in Copilot+ PC platform for Windows Microsoft detailed how Neural Processing Units (NPUs) support its Copilot+ PCs. These dedicated chips are designed to efficiently run on-device AI workloads, including small language models and machine learning. By powering features such as smarter search, AI-assisted editing, and multitasking without leaning heavily on cloud computing, NPUs aim to boost overall Windows performance.

Are your conversations safe? Here's why Instagram ads seem too spot-on Many users say they encounter highly targeted ads on social media soon after casual chats. For instance, after talking about a new dish, concert, or gadget, ads for those very topics often appear, raising questions about how precise ad targeting has become. Fujitsu, Nvidia set to build energy-efficient AI chip for Japan by 2030 Fujitsu and Nvidia are collaborating to develop an energy-efficient AI chip by 2030, Nikkei Asia reported. The chip will integrate Nvidia’s GPUs with Fujitsu’s CPUs on servers and electronic boards. It will also use Nvidia’s high-speed tech to link multiple chips so they operate as one. Investment details remain undisclosed.

Universal, Warner push for landmark AI licensing deals with tech firms Universal Music and Warner Music are reportedly close to signing major licensing agreements with AI firms, The Financial Times said. The negotiations aim to set terms for how music labels are compensated when their songs are used to create AI-generated content or train large language models. Apple halts Vision Pro overhaul to prioritise Meta-like AI glasses: Report Apple has reportedly paused work on a new version of its Vision Pro headset to focus on developing smart glasses to rival Meta’s offerings, Bloomberg reported. The company had been working on a cheaper, lighter headset, codenamed N100, for release in 2027, but has now shifted resources to speed up its glasses project.