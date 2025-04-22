Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Delta Force video game now live on PC, Android, and iOS: Check Details

Delta Force video game now live on PC, Android, and iOS: Check Details

Delta Force game is now available as a free-to-play title on Windows PCs, Android, and iOS devices, with console versions reportedly on the way in the near future

Delta Force

Delta Force

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delta Force PC and mobile have got a seasonal update with the third season kicking off on both platforms. According to a report by SportsKeeda, the new update brings new additions but also includes important balance changes surrounding operator abilities and weapons.
 
The third season of the Delta Force PC is now live across the globe. Players can download it on both PC and mobile devices.
 
Delta Force then and now
 
TiMi Studio Group has officially launched its new first-person tactical shooter, Delta Force, a modern revival of the classic FPS series once developed by NovaLogic. Initially introduced under the name Delta Force: Hawk Ops, the game has gone through a few name changes before ultimately returning to its original, simplified title — Delta Force. The game is now available as a free-to-play title on Windows PCs, Android, and iOS devices, with console versions reportedly on the way in the near future.
 
 
This new instalment marks a fresh chapter in the long-dormant Delta Force franchise, which was once a staple of PC military shooters in the early 2000s. The official launch took place on April 21, 2025, across mobile platforms and PC, offering players a blend of modern military action and strategic gameplay.

Also Read

Witcher 4

Witcher 4 release date pushed back to 2027, CDPR confirms: What to expect

F1 25 Iconic Edition cover (Source: EA Sports)

EA Sports' F1 25 game now on pre-order: Price, editions, and more details

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 on April 17: Details

Assassin's Creed Shadow

Assassin's Creed: Shadows surpasses predecessors with 2mn players in 2 days

(Image: Indie Game Utsav)

Gamers assemble! Mumbai Comic Con 2025 to host Indie Game Utsav in April

With cross-platform play and high-end visuals optimised for mobile hardware, Delta Force aims to reach a broad global audience. The console release, while not dated yet, is expected to further expand the game’s reach and make it accessible to players across all major gaming systems.
 
The decision to return to the franchise’s roots by dropping the subtitle reflects the developer’s intent to position the game as a true successor to the original series — one that respects its legacy while adapting to modern gaming expectations.

More From This Section

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T to launch with 6260mAh battery, SD 8 Elite chip: What to expect

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game might soon debut, Bethesda confirms arrival

Google Messages

Google Messages rolls out Sensitive Content Warning to blur explicit images

AI powered Siri

Apple Intelligence with advanced Siri may roll out with iOS 19: Report

iQOO Z10X

iQOO Z10x smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Topics : Video games Android Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon