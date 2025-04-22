Lyrid meteor shower 2025: Where and when to watch the show in India?

One of the most popular astronomical phenomena, the Lyrid meteor shower, is returning to our night skies. According to the American Meteor Society, this amazing show has been going on since April 17 and will last till April 26.

The shower is expected to peak overnight from Monday, April 21, to Tuesday, April 22 (today), 2025. It will undoubtedly be enjoyable for both night owls and early risers!

The meteor shower's radiant point is located close to the bright star Vega and the constellation Lyra. The spectacular shower peaks around April 22–23 every year.

This year, the meteor shower will peak between Monday and Tuesday, then progressively decrease and eventually vanish from the skies by Saturday, April 26.

What makes 'The Lyrids' special?

For more than 2,700 years, people have been captivated by the Lyrids. They have charm and the occasional surprise, but they are not as intense as the Perseids or Geminids. These meteors are particles of debris left behind by Comet Thatcher, which circles the Sun roughly every 415 years. The dazzling bursts we call shooting stars are caused by those tiny pieces streaking through our atmosphere as Earth crosses its dusty course.

Up to 18 meteors per hour, including the uncommon but exciting "fireballs", incredibly bright meteors that leave glowing trails in their wake, could be produced during this year's Lyrid shower. The ideal moment to witness the action? When visibility is at its finest and the sky is at its darkest, right before sunrise.

When can Indians watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

Just before sunrise, when the sky is at its darkest and offers the best vision, is the ideal moment to look up if you want to see the action. Although the Northern Hemisphere is the ideal place to watch the Lyrids, fortunate viewers in select Southern Hemisphere locations may still be able to get a look.

Also Read

For locations in India, the ideal time for observation is from midnight to 5:00 am, right before sunrise, on April 23.

Unfortunately, because of the weather and the location of the meteor shower, visibility is either very limited or unlikely for watchers in India this year.

Best places to witness the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

For those in the United States, Canada, Europe, or parts of northern Asia, go to an open, dark place away from city lights for the finest view. NASA claims that the most spectacular views of this celestial show can be found in rural areas with low levels of light pollution.