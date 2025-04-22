Tech Wrap April 22: Vivo T4 launched, Amazfit Active 2, Google Messages

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has introduced its T4 5G device in India. Priced from Rs 21,999, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and comes equipped with a 7,300mAh battery. Vivo asserts that this model is the thinnest smartphone in its category to house such a large battery capacity.

Amazfit, known for its smart wearables, has added a new model to its Active lineup by launching the Active 2 smartwatch in India. Initially showcased at CES 2025 this January, the smartwatch is positioned for users who prioritize health tracking within a premium design package.

Google Messages is said to be introducing Sensitive Content Warnings that automatically blur explicit images on Android devices. As reported by 9To5Google, this function is activated by default for users under 18. For adult users, the feature is turned off by default and can be enabled manually.

Also Read

Vivo has revealed its high-end X200 Ultra and X200S smartphones in China. The company touts the Ultra as its most capable camera phone yet. While the X200S is fitted with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, the Ultra model incorporates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It's still uncertain if these models will be released in the Indian market.

Apple has released the third developer beta for iOS 18.5, resolving several bugs and performance-related issues flagged by users. Though no new features are introduced, the update brings iOS 18.5 closer to final rollout, expected in early May. With iOS 19 slated for debut at WWDC 2025 on June 9, Apple appears to be finalizing development of 18.5 with minor tweaks.

Social media platform Bluesky is launching a blue checkmark feature to help authenticate user accounts. The feature is intended to enhance user trust by highlighting verified accounts. Furthermore, the system allows “Trusted Verifiers,” including organizations, to assign these blue checks, which are distinguishable by a scalloped design.

OnePlus is preparing to release its 13T smartphone in China on April 24. Prior to launch, the company has shared key specifications on its website, such as battery size and display dimensions.

Samsung seems to be expanding its foldable device offerings with two new models reportedly on the way, though they may arrive later than anticipated. According to 9To5Google, citing Korean outlet The Bell, the tech giant is getting ready to introduce a cost-effective Galaxy Z Flip FE and a tri-fold device, likely by Q4 2025.

YouTube Music is reportedly adding a lyrics sharing capability to its Android app, enabling users to share specific song lines on third-party apps. 9To5Google notes that this feature allows text highlighting and includes a variety of customizable background colors, resembling Spotify’s current lyrics sharing functionality.

Tech company Nothing, based in London, has revealed the complete design of its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro—marking the second handset under its CMF label. Shared via a Flipkart microsite, the design showcases a dual-tone rear and modular layout, reminiscent of the CMF Phone 1. The new phone will also include AI features similar to those found in the Nothing Phone 3a lineup.

The iQOO Z10x is now available for Indian customers, starting at Rs 17,499. Buyers can find the phone on the brand’s official website and select e-commerce platforms, along with special launch offers. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, the phone includes a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ display and several AI-enabled productivity tools.

A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that Apple is set to bring an upgraded Siri experience as part of iOS 19. Initially anticipated in iOS 18.4, the Apple Intelligence-enhanced Siri will now likely debut with iOS 19, bringing features like personalized replies, contextual awareness, and the ability to interact across apps.

The third season of Delta Force is now active across both PC and mobile platforms. SportsKeeda reports that this seasonal update not only introduces new content but also includes rebalancing of operator skills and weapon mechanics. Players can now access the updated version globally on Android, iOS, and PC.

Google India has agreed to pay Rs 20.24 crore to settle a probe by the Competition Commission of India regarding allegations of anticompetitive behavior. The investigation centered around claims that Google imposed restrictive conditions on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) producing Android TVs.

As geopolitical tensions and dependency concerns mount, global laptop manufacturers are increasingly looking to India for production. Backed by the Rs 17,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, companies are shifting away from Chinese suppliers to local Indian partners. The Economic Times notes that the initiative, slow to start, is now gaining meaningful traction.

Krafton has launched official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for the first time, valid from April 22 (00:00) to June 6 (23:59), 2025. These codes, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, will unlock exclusive in-game items such as skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements to enrich the gaming experience.

According to Google’s vice-president of global ads, Dan Taylor, YouTube is the leading streaming service on connected TVs (CTVs) in India and Japan. This dominance is driving more advertisers to integrate CTV-focused campaigns into their media plans, as they respond to increasing viewer engagement on the platform.

Bethesda has officially announced the remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion after much speculation. The news was confirmed through a mysterious social media teaser showing the Roman numeral “IV,” signaling a return of the iconic fourth installment in the Elder Scrolls series.

Priced from Rs 27,999, Lenovo’s Idea Tab Pro stands out as a solid entertainment-focused tablet. With a large display, immersive audio, vivid visuals, and fluid performance, it caters to users seeking a larger screen experience than smartphones offer. While its size may be cumbersome for some, the enhanced multimedia benefits make it a worthwhile trade-off in the midrange tablet space.