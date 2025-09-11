Home / Technology / Tech News / After years with Google Pixel, Apple iPhone 17 Pro has me thinking twice

After years with Google Pixel, Apple iPhone 17 Pro has me thinking twice

I have been using Google Pixel smartphone for ages, but the iPhone 17 Pro's unibody design, bold new colours, massive storage options, and camera upgrades might just have me peeking over the fence

Google Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
The iPhone 17 Pro has me peeking over Apple’s famous walled garden. As someone who’s been loyal to Android and deeply invested in Google’s Pixel phones, I didn’t expect Apple’s latest Pro model to get my attention. But some of the upgrades this year are genuinely intriguing. I haven’t had the chance to try the device yet, but on paper at least, it’s enough to make me pause and wonder if Apple finally has something that could pull me in. 

Design

Flagship smartphones have felt stuck in a rut with their repetitive glass sandwich designs, but the iPhone 17 Pro breaks that mold. Apple has revived the unibody metal chassis while still keeping MagSafe functional via a dedicated glass section. This gives the phone a distinct two-tone finish that stands out from the crowd.
 
And then there’s the colour. I’ve been waiting for something bold and different, and the new bright Cosmic Orange option does exactly that; it’s far from boring.

Storage

Apple’s decision to push the baseline storage up while also offering a 2TB option with the Pro Max is another move I can appreciate, though I have been brooding over the Pro, which is offered with up to 1TB storage option. I’ve often found myself juggling files, especially with high-res photos and videos, so having this much space to play with feels like a relief. 

Center Stage camera

What really caught my eye is the inclusion of Apple’s Center Stage on the front camera. It uses AI to track your movement and keep you framed during video calls. If it performs as seamlessly on the iPhone as it does on Macs and iPads, this could be a killer feature for anyone who spends time on video meetings or creates content.

Triple 48MP camera system

The new triple 48MP setup with the telephoto sensor now upgraded to match the main and ultrawide cameras sounds promising. On paper, this should mean smoother switching between lenses while recording videos with better optimisation, sharper close-up portraits with natural background blur and more lens mode options, and higher-quality digital zoom.

Accessories

I have never been a fan of Apple’s FineWoven cases, but the new TechWoven option for the Pro models looks more practical. Apple claims it’s tougher, less prone to permanent stains, and still delivers that soft fabric feel. I’m also surprisingly curious about the new Crossbody Strap. The idea of wearing your iPhone like a sling bag sounds fun, and the magnetic stainless steel slider shown in teasers adds a neat mechanical flair.

Topics :iPhoneGoogle PixelApple Technology

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

