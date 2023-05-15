Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 335,000 downloads

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 335,000 downloads

Moreover, under 'Siege Weapons', the number of summoned units of trained auxilia in the Trojan Horse has been changed from 10 to 5

IANS New Delhi
BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 335,000 downloads

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton on Monday announced that its newly launched real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game 'Road to Valor: Empires' crossed 3.35 lakhs downloads across both Play Store and App Store.

The gaming company also released the May update for Road to Valor: Empires.

The new update (Forge Update 1.15) will give players the opportunity to earn more rewards by watching ads, plus the update includes enhancements to the game's user interface to improve its functionality and ease of use.

The new update also brings improvements to several units, weapons and buildings, which include 'Mythic Units - Oni of Nightmares' that has received an improved attack radius, while 'Manticore's Rampage' attack will now cause poison damage and 'Zahak' has improved attack motion.

'War Elephants' has received improvements in attack damage and reduced deployment time.

Moreover, under 'Siege Weapons', the number of summoned units of trained auxilia in the Trojan Horse has been changed from 10 to 5.

Now, 'Archer Training Camp' will witness an increase in training speed, 'Gate of Xerxes' has reduced deployment time, and 'Quicksand' will also receive changes in duration.

'Guardian's Trial' level of difficulty has been adjusted, the company said.

Meanwhile, Krafton has led a Series A funding round of $10 million in One Impression, a global influencer marketing platform, which aims to expand its global footprint this year, starting with South East Asia and the UAE.

With this investment, the startup aims to reach $40 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2024.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Krafton re-enters India with a new game available for download in March

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

India becomes e-sports gaming hub with Valorant, BGMI tournaments

US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

New AI-based technology to programme robots to locate lost objects

47% of Indian CSPs now prioritise upgrading firewalls as hacking rises

Apple's satellite SOS feature now available in Australia, New Zealand

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

Topics :gaming industryGaming Industry India

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story