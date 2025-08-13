BGMI drops August 13 redeem codes: Win Swordsman backpack, more rewards

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 13:
- EBZBZGNKB4PJ7SAT
- EBZCZAJPEK3CE8AU
- EBZDZJMDV7BBP4R7
- EBZEZPM648N98KFD
- EBZFZG6DMB8PADJA
- EBZGZJMMD4BP48H6
- EBZHZS6J3UPBGAXP
- EBZIZW3PBM8SKFDK
- EBZJZPUPC6RTQA8D
- EBZKZJK6HCK7SGE3
- EBZLZKQWFQAEKSMG
- EBZMZMHTU4P6C7SK
- EBZNZSQDRVGHPHJR
- EBZOZEPKP9V7KGTG
- EBZPZ7FRS4MQFT9R
- EBZQZ3H7JD85ESBH
- EBZRZWPKXXNHGMPU
- EBZVZ3Q8HQ5896QH
- EBZTZUHGWX8E3RV8
- EBZUZCQJTU47TWWJ
- EBZBAZUNC69X4B7P
- EBZBBZRASJU3564M
- EBZBCZB647WUA3VQ
- EBZBDZHMB58MFF4G
- EBZBEZEQ5AFUV8UJ
- EBZBFZ8KPJP54TJS
- EBZBGZKANT4DCTKJ
- EBZBHZTJKM3HKKEQ
- EBZBIZ46VDQCG89M
- EBZBJZRFAVCE6KXW
- EBZBKZCMAEH47DFS
- EBZBLZQBRB4KXXMP
- EBZBMZHMFE5BQ9X9
- EBZBNZFCJ8PPJ9XQ
- EBZBOZ8TUER6BV3B
- EBZBPZ5NNP6NT36H
- EBZBQZS4H4V6JR8K
- EBZBRZDDKN7CPAE6
- EBZBVZ8FPES899GC
- EBZBTZCN3F7SMGSJ
- EBZBUZWBNCT7V93F
- EBZCAZWEAPBXCEUD
- EBZCBZTMHBQTUEXG
- EBZCCZEQR7M3AC6R
- EBZCDZET6WNC7AJW
- EBZCEZ5DN4F4MFEE
- EBZCFZ6F6RW7MJQ4
- EBZCGZJC5E6KKG4H
- EBZCHZM7NR4M5PHT
- EBZCIZBC38DAMA8V
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
