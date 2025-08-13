BGMI drops August 13 redeem codes: Win Swordsman backpack, more rewards

Krafton India has released the fifteenth wave of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, bringing the total number of active codes to 750. Every batch includes fifty unique codes, offering rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. In this drop, one of the codes grants access to the Swordsman backpack.

Players can redeem rewards through BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes set to expire on September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned that any code obtained or redeemed via unofficial channels will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 13:

EBZBZGNKB4PJ7SAT

EBZCZAJPEK3CE8AU

EBZDZJMDV7BBP4R7

EBZEZPM648N98KFD

EBZFZG6DMB8PADJA

EBZGZJMMD4BP48H6

EBZHZS6J3UPBGAXP

EBZIZW3PBM8SKFDK

EBZJZPUPC6RTQA8D

EBZKZJK6HCK7SGE3

EBZLZKQWFQAEKSMG

EBZMZMHTU4P6C7SK

EBZNZSQDRVGHPHJR

EBZOZEPKP9V7KGTG

EBZPZ7FRS4MQFT9R

EBZQZ3H7JD85ESBH

EBZRZWPKXXNHGMPU

EBZVZ3Q8HQ5896QH

EBZTZUHGWX8E3RV8

EBZUZCQJTU47TWWJ

EBZBAZUNC69X4B7P

EBZBBZRASJU3564M

EBZBCZB647WUA3VQ

EBZBDZHMB58MFF4G

EBZBEZEQ5AFUV8UJ

EBZBFZ8KPJP54TJS

EBZBGZKANT4DCTKJ

EBZBHZTJKM3HKKEQ

EBZBIZ46VDQCG89M

EBZBJZRFAVCE6KXW

EBZBKZCMAEH47DFS

EBZBLZQBRB4KXXMP

EBZBMZHMFE5BQ9X9

EBZBNZFCJ8PPJ9XQ

EBZBOZ8TUER6BV3B

EBZBPZ5NNP6NT36H

EBZBQZS4H4V6JR8K

EBZBRZDDKN7CPAE6

EBZBVZ8FPES899GC

EBZBTZCN3F7SMGSJ

EBZBUZWBNCT7V93F

EBZCAZWEAPBXCEUD

EBZCBZTMHBQTUEXG

EBZCCZEQR7M3AC6R

EBZCDZET6WNC7AJW

EBZCEZ5DN4F4MFEE

EBZCFZ6F6RW7MJQ4

EBZCGZJC5E6KKG4H

EBZCHZM7NR4M5PHT

EBZCIZBC38DAMA8V