Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Arcade to get NFL Retro Bowl '26, more games: Check titles, details

Apple Arcade to get NFL Retro Bowl '26, more games: Check titles, details

Apple Arcade is adding NFL Retro Bowl '26, Jeopardy! Daily, and My Talking Tom Friends+, plus a Hello Kitty Island Adventure update

New Games in Apple Arcade

New Games in Apple Arcade

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has announced that three new titles will be added to its Arcade subscription service on September 4, expanding its library of more than 200 games. The upcoming releases include NFL Retro Bowl ’26, Jeopardy! Daily, and My Talking Tom Friends+. In addition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to receive a fresh update on September 18. Apple confirmed that all these games will be offered without ads or in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade: Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is available at Rs 99 per month, with a one-month free trial for first-time users. Customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade at no extra cost.
 
 
The service is also part of the Apple One bundles, starting at Rs 195 per month for the Individual plan and Rs 365 per month for the Family plan.
 
Game availability can vary depending on device and region. Arcade Originals can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, depending on hardware and software support.

Apple Arcade: New games

NFL Retro Bowl ’26 by New Star Games:

Exclusive to Apple Arcade, this officially licensed NFL and NFLPA title features real team rosters and players with a retro visual style. The game introduces a new mode called NFL Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard, designed to bring fans closer to the feel of real NFL competition.

Also Read

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations

Tech Wrap August 12

Tech Wrap Aug 12: Vivo V60, Sony ULT speakers, Sennheiser Accentum Open

Apple AirPods 4 ANC

iOS 26 update: AirPods may get Samsung-like feature from Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 17, India production, China engineers, MeitY, Apple expansion, iPhone exports, iPhone 17 Air, supply chain, technology transfer

Apple supplies grow 21.5% to 5.9 mn units in first half of 2025: IDC

Gamers will select their preferred teams and face off in weekly matches aligned with the 2025 NFL season schedule. Using official rosters, players can earn points to contribute to their team’s standing on the live leaderboard.

Jeopardy! Daily by Frosty Pop Games:

According to the company, Jeopardy! Daily captures the essence of the iconic quiz show on Apple Arcade. It features exclusive clues created by the show’s writers, with players submitting answers in the form of questions.
 
The game offers fresh boards every day, unique play modes, weekly tournaments, and the chance to climb the global leaderboards while testing knowledge across various categories.

My Talking Tom Friends+ by Outfit7:

The popular virtual pet game My Talking Tom Friends+ will also join Apple Arcade. Described as an interactive life-simulation, it unites all the Talking Tom & Friends characters — Tom, Angela, Hank, Ginger, Ben, and Becca. Players can enjoy mini-games, care for their pets, and explore vibrant environments. 

Hello Kitty Island Adventure update:

Launching on Apple Arcade on September 18, the update will take players to Wheatflour Wonderland, a fantastical setting filled with waving grain fields, stained-glass castles, and mysterious ruins. A new character, Cogimyun, will appear with an urgent mission to help unlock the Ancient Citadel and uncover a hidden treasure.
 
This update will be available to all Arcade subscribers at no extra cost.

More From This Section

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch: Take a look

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 13 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Perplexity

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to buy Google's Chrome: Report

Xbox

Microsoft's next Xbox might be a modular, PC-like gaming console: Report

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium users gets access to AI-powered video search tool: Report

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon